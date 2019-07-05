comscore Hathway Rs 399 Broadband plan launched, price, details | BGR India
Hathway Rs 399 Broadband plan: “Lifelong binge” offer with unlimited FUP launched

Hathway is charging just Rs 399 per month for the plan to offer unlimited data. It will offer the data at an impressive speed of 50Mbps as mentioned above. One catch here is that this offer is only available for customers in the Hyderabad City.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Internet cables connection

Internet service provider Hathway has just introduced a new broadband plan for its users. This new plan is priced at just Rs 399 and it will offer a lifelong binge offer for interested users. It will also come with unlimited fair usage policy or FUP which means that there is no real limit to the amount of data that is being offered as part of this plan. The company has named this offer as the “Lifelong Binge” where the ISP will offer speeds of 50Mbps. The plans come after a number of similar plans including “Android Play Box” and “Life set hai” offers.

Hathway Rs 399 broadband plan offer details

The new Hathway Lifelong Binge plan is similar to the “Life Set hai” offer that the company launched in May. Digging further in the details of the offer, Hathway is charging just Rs 399 per month for the plan to offer unlimited data. It will offer the data at an impressive speed of 50Mbps as mentioned above. One catch here is that this offer is only available for customers in the Hyderabad City. For context, the “Life Set Hai” offer charged Rs 449 per month to its users and then later offered a Rs 100 discount.

In addition to this, the company also noted that users will have to make one-time non-refundable registration. As part of the registration, interested users will have to pay Rs 1,999 to Hathway to subscribe to this Hathway Rs 399 Broadband offer. As previously mentioned, Hathway has been offering such unlimited FUP plans to its users in Hyderabad for some time now as per TelecomTalk. We are not sure if the company will eventually offer similar plans to its users in other regions.

Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with unlimited FUP now starts at Rs 549

Also Read

Hathway Broadband 125Mbps plan with unlimited FUP now starts at Rs 549

This new plan comes just weeks after the company revamped its 125Mbps broadband plan along with unlimited FUP. Similar to the recent “Lifelong binge” plan, the company is only offering this 125Mbps plan in just Hyderabad. In fact, Hathway Broadband users in “Kolkata” can also subscribe to this offer. The interesting thing about these plans is that users just have to pay Rs 549 to get such impressive speeds. It appears that Hathway is preparing for the arrival of Reliance JioGigaFiber on the scene. As part of the same, the company seems to be testing its infrastructure and the maximum it can offer to its users.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 10:06 AM IST

