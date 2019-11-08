comscore Havells Freshia range of air-purifiers with up to 9-stage filtration launched
Havells Freshia range of air-purifiers with up to 9-stage filtration launched in India

The basic air-purifier model offers 5 stage filtration, while the top-end premium model with 9-stage filtration claims to curb and eliminate air-borne pollutants as small as 0.3 micron, capturing pollutants up to 99.99 percent.

  Published: November 8, 2019 10:46 AM IST
With pollution levels rising in the cities of India, the air-purifier category is seeing new launches almost everyday. On Thursday, Havells India Limited also launched a range of air-purifiers in the country. This new Havells ‘Freshia’ range of air-purifiers come with with up to 9-stage filtration process and dust sensors. The other features include front cover open protection, LED air purity indicator and ionizer.

The basic air-purifier model offers 5 stage filtration, while the top-end premium model with 9-stage filtration claims to curb and eliminate air-borne pollutants as small as 0.3 micron, capturing pollutants up to 99.99 percent. With acute efficiency and powerful air-purification system, the range offers CADR up to 500 m3/hr.

“Keeping pace with changing times and evolving needs, Havells has always strived to offer intelligent solutions that are highly functional, intuitive and performance-driven. The first of its kind – 9 stage filtration process – is a testament to Havells’ commitment to provide superior comfort and well-being for discerning consumers. Precautionary measures, taken in time, to protect ourselves against rampant air-borne diseases will help prevent many pulmonary, infective and respiratory problems later”, said Ravindra Singh Negi, President – Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India.

Havells ‘Freshia’ air-purifiers promises a rigorous 9-stage filtration system with SmartAir technology. In addition to standard pre-filter, anti-bacterial, anion producer, cold catalyst, HEPA, the product also embeds humidifier, activated carbon, sterilizing UV light and anti-bacterial balls. It can absorb toxic elements and infuse the air with essential nutrients, noted company in a press statement.

The ‘Freshia’ air-purifiers is priced between Rs 14,490 to Rs 43,290. These are already available for purchase through major retail stores in offline and online market in India.

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 10:46 AM IST

