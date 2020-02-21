Havells recently launched India’s first smart ceiling fan. The IoT-enabled Carnesia-I will come with a bunch of features that will set it apart from the usual ceiling fans. These include a multi-user mode, humidity detection and more.

The main highlight of the fan is a smart mode that will sense the temperature and humidity in the room. The fan will then proceed to adjust its speed accordingly. There are also new modes like ‘Sleep Mode’ and ‘Breeze Mode’ for use during the night and when you only require a slight breezy effect, respectively.

The fan has five-level speed control, a timer setting and automatic ON and OFF. It is even compatible with voice-enabled devices like Alexa and Google Home. The Havells smart fan can even be operated with a mobile phone via the company’s application. The phone will be able to control all the features of the fan. However the remote will be able to control only the essential features. Voice assistants will be able to switch the fan on and off and regulate speed.

“Innovation, technological advancement and offering unique features to consumers has been at the core of our product philosophy and Carnesia-I is a great example of that. It is an intelligent fan that can sense temperature and humidity in the room and offer right speed for enhanced comfort to our consumers,” said, Mr. Ravindra Singh Negi, President, Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India Limited.

“With qualitative ‘segment-first’ features we are sure that it will further strengthen our footprint in the industry. Based on our philosophy of ‘Making a difference’, we will continue to delight our consumers with feature-rich and unique products in the future as well,” he added.

Havells has a modern manufacturing plant for its fans in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is where all categories of fans including ceiling, table, wall, exhaust, and pedestal fans are manufactured under one roof. The current production capacity of the plant is more than 10 million fans annually.