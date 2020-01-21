comscore Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched for Rs 1,299
Havit i37 wireless high-bass neckband launched on Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 1,299

The Havit i37 neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. Users will have options of black, white and red color to choose from.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 11:20 AM IST
Havit i37

Havit has launched its wireless neckband-style earphones in India for Rs 1,299. The Havit i37 is rated IPX5 for sweat and dust resistance, and comes with the magnetic earbuds, that prevents tangling of wires. The company claims that these are engineered with a premium Li-ion battery and exclusive power management technology, so the headset offers 10 hours of music playback and 12 hours back of time talk, 180 hours of standby.

“The earpieces are lightweight and make a strong seal in the canal, provided you get the right eartips in place. The neckband has been intelligently designed to give you the snuggest fit making sure the headset stays put when you are running, cycling, exercising etc,” noted Havit in a press statement on Tuesday.

The Havit i37 wireless neckband also supports voice assistants (Google and Siri) for easy control. These features a cable that connects the earpieces. These allow users to take/ end calls, skip and pause tracks and control volume on the go. The company is offering one year warranty against any manufacturing defects. The Havit i37 neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. Users will have options of black, white and red color to choose from.

“Havit is global brand offering consumer-centric electronics, such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, keyboards, and more. Established in 1998, Havit has presence in more than 160 countries across the globe and has been honored with international design awards like iF and Red Dot Design,” added statement.

