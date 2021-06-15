HDFC Mobile Banking app is down, users asked to use NetBanking until issue is fixed

If you are an HDFC customer and use mobile banking app for every transaction, then this news is for you. HDFC Mobile Banking app is down and users are facing issue to compete their transaction. The app is not working since earlier today. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback offer; know more

Due to the service outage, HDFC Mobile Banking app users are unable to even login with their credentials. When trying to login to the app, it shows a message that states, "We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority."

The message that appears on the login page further asks users to use net banking to complete their transaction. The message notes, "Request you to please user NetBanking to complete your transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused."

To make transaction using NetBanking, users will need to head over to the official HDFC website and then to the NetBanking section. Or you can click on this link here: https://netbanking.hdfcbank.com/netbanking/?_ga=2.69536915.260245705.1623742521-1879544283.1623742521. HDFC users can then select the service they wish to avail, enter their User ID / customer ID and follow the on-screen instruction to make transactions. With NetBanking, users can transfer money, pay bills and also shop online.

HDFC Bank hasn’t yet informed how much time it will take to fix the HDFC Mobile Banking app or when we can expect the app to start working again. Commenting on the mobile banking issue, HDFC Bank notes on its official website, “We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you.”

The HDFC website also warns users to not share internet banking username/password or Credit/Debit Card number/CVV/OTP via e-mail or on call.