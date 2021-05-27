Healthcare Apps in India to measure blood oxygen level, SpO2, Heart Rate: How to download and use it

With the decline of fresh COVID-19 cases in the National Capital, the government is gearing up to ease restrictions in Delhi from June 1. While the decrease in cases and the news of lockdown uplift might be a relief for some, researchers still fear a third wave might hit the country. The crisis has no doubt taught us how vital healthcare. And to help people in this dire situation, many tech companies and start-ups have joined hands and brought various apps that enable measuring blood oxygen saturation level, heart, and pulse rate. One of the apps’ that recently gained traction is the Careplix Vitals app. Besides this app, there are a few others available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. These apps read the vitals and work as a pulse oximeter, and good part you get the results for free. Here’s the list of healthcare apps to measure blood oxygen level, SpO2, and heart rate. But before proceeding, we would like to note that apps do not qualify for medical purposes, and if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms it is advised to consult a doctor.
MFine app features an integrated Spo2 checker and uses phone’s camera and flashlight for functionality. Users can also consult doctors online and get up to 50 percent off on home lab tests. The app can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store.
Careplix Vitals app is designed by Kolkata-based startup CareNow Healthcare. The app can provide readings of vital signs like heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and respiration rate. It uses the phone’s flashlight to detect SpO2 levels and is available on the iOS platform.
My Vital View app acts as a finger pulse oximeter to provide SpO2 and pulse rate reading. In addition, the app has glucose, blood pressure monitor, and ear thermometer as well.
Blood Oxygen app available on Apple App Store is claimed to monitor blood oxygen level and heart rate. Users are required to provide breathing pattern by using the start/stop button and following the test, it shows a range. The developers, however, note that app measurements are just recommendations and can’t be used for diagnostics or medical purposes.
Pulse Monitor app monitors and tracks oxygen saturation and heart rate. It has a real-time pulse graph and provides reminders to measure the vitals. The app, however, only works with a built-in sensor on Samsung devices.