Here are 8 Sony smartphones that will receive Android 10 update: Everything you need to know

The list of the smartphones that are set to get the update include those that will get the update immediately, along with others that will get in the near future. 

  • Published: November 17, 2019 3:03 PM IST
sony-xperia-1-mwc-2019-launch

Japanese tech giant Sony which has seen a slump in the smartphone market has announced Android 10 update for eight of its smartphones. In a new blog on the website, the company announced that a large lineup of its smartphones will be getting the newest Android version. This is a positive move from the company considering that it had been slow when it came to offering updates. The list of the smartphones that are set to get the update include those that will get the update immediately, along with others that will get in the near future.

Sony smartphones getting Android 10 update: Details

According to the blog, “Owners of Sony’s premium flagship Xperia 1 and recently announced Xperia 5 will be among the first to receive the new tech, which will be available this December.” While, “Owners of Xperia 10, 10 Plus, XZ2, XZ2 Compact, XZ2 Premium and XZ3 devices can expect to access the upgrade early 2020 onwards.” And concerning the smartphones that will get the update next year, the company shares a disclaimer which reads, “Software rollouts are a phased process – timing and availability will vary by market and/or operator. Most models supported but some operator/market exceptions will apply.”

Sony Xperia 1 specifications, features

The flagship smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K (1644×3840 pixels) HDR OLED CinemaWide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Sony’s X1 for mobile engine powers the display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. As we have seen on recent Chinese devices, the Xperia 1 comes with a dedicated Game Enhancer feature.

For photography, the Xperia 1 features a triple-camera setup. It consists of a 12-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 tertiary sensor. For selfies there’s an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

There is a 3,300mAh battery on the Xperia 1 with Xperia Adaptive Charging. It also has Smart Stamina and Stamina Mode. For security there’s a fingerprint sensor, and on the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android 9.0 Pie.

 

  • Published Date: November 17, 2019 3:03 PM IST

