comscore Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
  • Home
  • News
  • Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
News

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

News

You may end up losing money if you don't understand how Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based transactions work on apps. Let's showcase how this may happen when you are attempting to sell stuff on OLX or Quikr.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 10:33 AM IST
OLX

If you are planning to sell your old refrigerator or air conditioner on OLX or Quikr. First, make sure that you understand all the nitty-gritty details of digital transactions. This is because fraudsters often target users of these platforms to cheat them of money. You may end up losing money if you don’t understand how Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based transactions work on apps. Let’s showcase how this may happen when you are attempting to sell stuff on OLX or Quikr.

As soon as you post your ad on these platforms, you may get calls from fraudsters posing as customers. They often appear ready to pay the price that you quote for the item. Sometimes they may even be willing to pay much more than what you originally quoted. The fraudster sends the money after the deal is fixed. They usually claim to send the money through PhonePe, Google Pay or other UPI apps. People can get tricked here as fraudsters “Request Money”. If someone does not read the SMS properly, they may fall prey to the fraudsters, share the OTP and transfer money to them.

People often tend to forget that if someone sends them money, they do not get OTP. “We have identified hundreds of cellphone numbers, which we suspect are of fraudsters and have blocked them,” said Lavanya Chandan, General Counsel, OLX India. OLX also rejects about 25% of the total OLX listings and ban over 100,000 suspicious accounts every month.

Cybersecurity workshops to fight the fraudsters

OLX has partnered with Cyber Peace Foundation, a civil society organization and think tank of cybersecurity. Under this partnership, Cyber Peace Foundation will conduct workshops with users. These workshops will focus on how to stay safe on the Internet, including C2C platforms. In the first phase of the initiative, OLX and Cyber Peace have rolled out workshops across the states of Karnataka and Haryana. “With our partnership with Cyber Peace Foundation, we aim to intensify our efforts in promoting the safe use of the Internet. This partnership augments and aids our initiatives in this area focused on creating a better Internet for everyone,” Chandan said.

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Also Read

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

“Our interventions are holistic and include introducing newer safety features on our app/platform, working with law enforcement, a 24X7 helpline for customer safety issues, increased technology-based fraud detection and prevention. “With Cyber Peace Foundation we are now also going directly to users to help equip them with the knowledge and confidence to use the Internet and digital platforms to their advantage,” Chandan said.

Important things to note to avoid fraud

OLX, Quikr or any other UPI-capable app users should learn more about how the payment system works on these mobile apps. Users should also be more careful and cautious about the messages that they receive on their smartphone. Beyond this, everyone should refrain from providing any personal information to anyone on the other end.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 10:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official
thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

Editor's Pick

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
News
Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

News

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

News

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available

Most Popular

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users

News

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know

News

Truecaller apologises users for the UPI bug: All you need to know
Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions
WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

News

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3i ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, इस प्राइस, सेल ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Google ने तोड़ी एंड्रॉएड वर्जन के नामकरण की परंपरा, Android 10 होगा अगला ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

OnePlus TV भारत में 55-इंच QLED डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Motorola One Action आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ भारत में बिक्री के लिए हुए पेश, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

News

Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
News
Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX and Quikr users
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch
Realme 3i goes on open sale in India

News

Realme 3i goes on open sale in India
Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online

News

Oppo Reno A series phone full specifications and render leaked online
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ now available