Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Monday said it has upgraded its 4G network in Delhi NCR to boost coverage inside buildings.

“As we introduce LTE-900, we will further step up our indoor network coverage. It will enable high speed connectivity and HD quality VoLTE calling for our customers in Delhi,” Vani Venkatesh, CEO Delhi/NCR, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The company was using 900 Mhz spectrum band for 3G services. The signals transmitted in 900 Mhz band are considered to provide double coverage compared to widely used 1,800 Mhz band spectrum for 4G services.

“Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 Mhz spectrum, Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings – homes, offices and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Delhi NCR, which is one of the largest and most dense telecom markets in the country,” the statement said.

Airtel uses a mix of 2,300 Mhz, 1,800 Mhz, 2,100 Mhz and 900 Mhz spectrum bands to deliver a seamless network experience to customers, it said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.