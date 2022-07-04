Check out Microsoft founder Bill Gates resume from his Harvard days

A resume is one of the most critical pieces of documents for job seekers. A well written resume often proves to be a stepping stone for job seekers to land their dream jobs. Needless to say, getting it right is pivotal. Now, in a bid to boost the morale of millions of job seekers around the globe, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has given us a glimpse of his resume from his Harvard days. Also Read - Microsoft Edge’s Collections gets a Pinterest-like update

Gates took to LinkedIn to share his resume from nearly 48 years back. "Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," he wrote in the post that was accompanied by a copy of his resume.

In his resume, Gates has not only mentioned all the programming languages such as, FORTRAN, COBOL, BASIC and ALGOL, that he was well-versed with, but he also specified the courses that he was taking during his first year at the Harvard University. In case you are curious, the list includes — Operating Systems Structure, Database Management, and Compiler Construction and Computer Graphics.

You can check the complete resume of the Bill and Melinda Gates co-founder here. Take a peek:

It is worth noting that Gates dropped out of Harvard University two years after joining the course. Instead, he joined Paul Allen to start Microsoft.

Bill Gates and his life at Harvard University

It’s no news what Gates went on to achieve after he dropped out of Harvard. While he doesn’t have any regrets pertaining to his decision of dropping out, he does have some regrets regarding the time that he did spent in the university. During a Q&A session with the students at the Harvard University back in 2018, Gates had revealed that the only regret that the only regret that he had from his Harvard days is not being sociable.

“Well, I wish I had been more sociable,” Gates told the students at Harvard, as reported by CNBC.

“I wish I had gotten to know more people…I was just so into being good at the classes and taking lots of classes,” he added.