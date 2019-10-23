comscore OnePlus partners Redington to expand offline presence in India
Here's how OnePlus plans to its expand offline retail presence in India

OnePlus is already present in 2,000 offline stores, and plans to operate 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities.

  Published: October 23, 2019 6:48 PM IST
OnePlus 7T Pro 2

OnePlus on Wednesday announced its partnership with Redington (India) Limited. The objective of this partnership is to expand the Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s offline retail presence in India.

OnePlus‘ new partnership will further boost its offline presence across Northern and Northeast regions in the country. In particular the presence will be felt in northern towns like Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow, Patna and Ludhiana. The company plans to improve its presence in eastern cities such as Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata. Other cities to benefit include the northwest region such as Jaipur, Indore, Raipur, Bhopal among others.

Additionally, the company is also looking to operate 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by 2020. There will be a special focus on tier 2 cities as well. The company is already present in over 2,000 offline retail stores, including partner stores as well, across several regions in India.

“As India continues to be a significant market for us, we look to partner with the best of market players who share a similar global vision like us to bring top-notch international quality of service to our customers across the nation,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a statement.

“With our distribution expertise and OnePlus brand recall, we aim to strengthen the offline presence for OnePlus in the best possible manner, resulting in it becoming a mainstream product for the masses, “ Ramesh Natarajan, JCOO, Redington India said. The distributor already partners tech giants like Apple and Google with wide distribution presence across India.

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 6:48 PM IST

