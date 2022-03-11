Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sets Guinness World Record: Here are the details

Samsung has set a new world record using Galaxy S22 Ultra. The tech giant has registered its name in the Guinness World Records for #EpicUnboxing of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. To recall, announced March 5 as the date to unbox Galaxy S22 ultra on a mass level. 1000+ customers across 17 cities received an exclusive opportunity to unbox the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra. Also Read - Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

The smartphone was unboxed by the users who pre-booked the smartphone. The phone was delivered to these users before the market launch date. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S Series flagship embedded with the power of the versatile S Pen. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

“It is my pleasure to announce that Samsung India Electronics Private Limited has set a new record for the ‘Most people unboxing simultaneously – multiple venues’ with 1820 successful participants. This fabulous event was organized across 19 venues, and the delighted participants got their phones and became part of a record. A never been done before the attempt, I congratulate Samsung on becoming Officially Amazing,” said Swapnil Dangarikar, an Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records added.

Additionally, a special limited edition box was also given to these users by the company. Users were given Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. A special Thank You note in seed paper, which reinforces Samsung India’s commitment to a better future, was also given to the users.

“It is indeed a big day for us and I’m extremely proud to be a part of the team which managed this record breaking event across 17 cities. I am thankful to all our consumers and epic fans who came together to makes this a truly historic day for Samsung. With #EpicUnboxing we have officially entered the Guinness World Records and we are delighted that we could celebrate this epic achievement with our fans,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director & Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India.

Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The top model 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,18,999.

Specifications

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with several features, including the Nightography feature, superfast 45W charge, and S Pen bundled into it.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD + Dynamic AMOLED display. Super 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate have been given. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been given a 4 nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will work on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone comes with 5000mAh battery support. Which has been given 15W wireless, 45W wired, and wireless power share support.