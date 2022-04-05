comscore Here’s how the Royal family will issue NFTs this summer?
Here’s how the Royal family will issue NFTs this summer?

The UK government also plans to regulate stablecoins.

Image: HM Treasury

The NFT bug has bitten the UK government. And now it is planning to issue NFTs this summer. Her Majesty’s Treasury said that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has directed the Royal Mint, the government-owned body that mints coins for the UK, to create a non-fungible token or an NFT by this summer. Also Read - Mahindra to sell its first NFTs in an online auction this month

The announcement was made in a speech by the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, who in his speech said that more details on the Royal Mint’s NFTs will be available very soon. “ I am announcing today that the Chancellor has asked the Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token – an NFT… to be issued by the Summer, an emblem of the forward-looking approach we are determined to take… and there will be more details available very soon,” he said at the Innovate Finance Global Summit during Fintech Week 2022. Also Read - Winamp jumps into NFT craze, will auction iconic 1997 skin as an NFT

In addition to this, the UK government said that it planned to create a taskforce to regulate crypto assets in the country. “Treasury and regulators, through the Cryptoassets Taskforce, working together to create a dynamic regulatory landscape which works for everyone,” Glen added.

The Treasury also outlined a plan to use stablecoins as a valid form of payment in the UK. It also said that the UK government intended to bring stablecoins within the payments regulatory perimeter, creating conditions for stablecoins issuers and service providers to operate and invest in the UK. For the unversed, stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to fiat currencies such as Dollar or Pound. This makes stable coins less volatile and more stable compared to traditional cryptocurrencies.

“This is part of our plan to ensure the UK financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation,” the Chancellor said on the occasion.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2022 11:12 AM IST

Best Sellers