Here's how you can shop online easily using Google Chrome browser

Google has made a lot more easier to shop online using its Chrome browser. Now, you can access autofill for payments just by signing into your Google Account.

  • Updated: July 4, 2019 4:43 PM IST
Google has made it easier to buy things online using its Chrome browser. Now, when you’re signed into Chrome on your laptop, you can use payment info that you have saved in your Google Account. Previously, you could use only Chrome’s autofill feature if you turned on Chrome Sync option. Now, the latest update lets you access autofill for payments just by signing into your Google Account.

The feature takes advantage of Google Pay, which has been recently expanding to more sites across the web. “You’ll also be able to use the payment info you’ve saved in your Google Account across your devices in Chrome where you’re signed in, and wherever Google Pay is accepted,” the company said. When you’re signed-in, Chrome will offer you an option of using a card from your Google Account. It will also ask you to confirm the card’s CVC.

If you choose to save a new card to your account, you will receive a confirmation email from Google Pay with additional information. “You can manage and delete the cards in your account anytime by going to your Google Account > Payments & subscriptions > Payment methods,” the company said. You can follow the same steps to add a credit or debit card to your Google Account. For this, you just need to visit myaccount.google.com website. After that, you’ll be able to use your debit or credit card for future purchases using Chrome browser.

If users prefer to save payment methods only locally on their device, they can still do that. You can add your card “in Chrome Settings > Payment methods > Add. When you sign into any Google website, you’re also signed into Chrome with the same account. You can turn off ‘Allow Chrome sign-in’ altogether in settings,” Google said.

Besides, Google is reportedly working on a new Airdrop-like Fast Share feature for Android devices. It will allow Android users to wirelessly share photos and other files to nearby handsets leveraging Bluetooth. Moreover, one will also be able to share URLs and snippets of text — “to nearby devices without internet.” One will find this feature in the Share Sheet, coupled with a few other sharing methods. This is also available in your phone’s Settings app. You just need to navigate to Google > Fast Share.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: July 4, 2019 4:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2019 4:43 PM IST

