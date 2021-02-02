comscore Apple Watch can be used to unlock the iPhone as per new iOS 14.5
Here's how you can unlock your iPhone with the Apple Watch

The new iOS 14.5 beta update will now allow the Face ID to detect the face mask and enable the "Unlock with Apple Watch" feature.

Unlock with Apple Watch

The latest iOS 14.5 has added a feature for iPhone users which allows them to unlock their iPhones using the Apple Watch. Also Read - This rare Apple computer made by Steve Jobs is on sale

The enhancement has been added for people using the Face ID on the phone while wearing a face mask. The feature is a part of the first developer version of iOS 14.5 beta and watchOS 7.4. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology

In addition to the above, Apple has also added features like App Tracking and support for AirPlay 2 with Apple Fitness++. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 launch soon: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

How does the feature work?

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the new “Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch” feature works when the Face ID detects that the user is wearing a face mask. Users who are wearing a mask and have an unlocked watch on their wrist will be able to unlock the phone without having the need to remove their mask for the Face ID.

What you need to be careful about is that the ‘Unlock with Apple Watch” feature needs to be active on your phone, only then will you be able to unlock your iPhone.

Apple says:

iPhone can use your Apple Watch to unlock when Face ID detects a face with a mask. Your Apple Watch must be nearby, on your wrist, unlocked, and protected by a passcode.

Another security feature that Apple has added is that you will be able to quickly lock your iPhone from your Apple Watch itself.

A much-needed feature

Apple has been experimenting with the Face ID ever since face mask became the “new normal”. Earlier, Apple had released an update where the Face ID would detect a face mask and automatically present the passcode unlock screen.

Since entering the passcode isn’t a preferred way of accessing the phone for many users, the this unlock feature is one that iPhone users have been asking Apple to add to their device ever since pandemic hit the globe.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2021 1:48 PM IST

