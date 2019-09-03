comscore Amazon Prime unveils first look of The Family Man shot on OnePlus phone
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

'The Family Man' is an Amazon Original Series, and the company has shared the first official character poster, which is shot using a OnePlus phone. This new poster is part of a marketing collaboration between Amazon India and OnePlus.

  Published: September 3, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video has released the first look of ‘The Family Man,’ which is shot using a OnePlus smartphone. ‘The Family Man’ is an Amazon Original Series, and the company has shared the first official character poster. This new poster is part of a marketing collaboration between Amazon India and OnePlus.

The first official character poster features Srikant Tiwari, the lead protagonist, played by Padma Shri Awardee and National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee. Created by the dynamic duo of Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, ‘The Family Man’ series will be released this month, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The company has revealed that the trailer will be released on September 5.

Commenting on the association, Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video said, “India is a mobile-first country and a large number of our customers love to watch Amazon Prime Video on their smartphones. We constantly look to engage and delight this fast-growing customer base with our compelling content and innovative marketing initiatives.”

“We are excited about this unique collaboration with OnePlus for our latest Amazon Original The Family Man, which includes the first reveal of the character poster, that was shot exclusively on a OnePlus phone. So we look forward to delighting our ardent mobile-first customers with this sneak peek into the compelling and gritty world of The Family Man”.

“With our smartphones, we are constantly thinking of different ways in which we can engage our community in new ways. Our association with Amazon Prime Video is a result of the synergy between both brands and our common philosophy and it seemed like a very natural fit to unveil the new Amazon Original Series, The Family Man character poster through an image shot on a OnePlus device,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager OnePlus India.

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 12:30 PM IST

