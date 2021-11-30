Here’s what Elon Musk has to say about growing number of Indian CEOs in US

Parag Agarwal is the latest to join the files of CEOs with Indian origin who are making it big in the tech world. Other major names include Satya Nadella from Microsoft, Sundar Pichai from Google, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe among others. Also Read - Meet Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Highlights of journey from IIT Bombay to Twitter

The world also sat up and took notice about this trend and some industry stalwarts like Elon Musk have also acknowledged the Indian talent and its role in shaping the tech industry in The United States.



Elon Musk replied to a tweet from Stripe CEO Patrick Collinson who stated, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. Flag of IndiaFlag of United States.”

In response, Musk stated, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Even Tesla has an Indian in their ranks. Vaibhav Taneja is the Chief Accounting Officer at Tesla and is a graduate from Delhi University.

Parag Agarwal is the most recent addition to the line-up of Indian CEOs. He completed his schooling from a school in Maharashtra and later joined IIT Bombay for a B. Tech degree in Computer Science. Agarwal then joined Stanford University for a Ph. D in Computer Science.