Don t feel for me, pray for Twitter, says Parag Agarwal

Uncertainty has been looming over Twitter ever since the company’s board accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal of buying the company for $54.20 per share, which values the company at around $44 billion. Recently, reports suggested that Musk was planning to hire a new CEO once the deal was complete. Current Twitter CEO, Parag Agarwal, is expected to retain the place until the transition is complete. As per a Reuters report, if Musk brings in a new management, Agarwal would receive a significant compensation package of around $38.7 million. As details around the day-to-day management of the company remain uncertain, the Mighty App founder posted a sympathetic note on the microblogging platform. Also Read - Elon Musk does not want to take on more debt for $44 billion Twitter deal: Report

“I feel for the current ceo of Twitter (@paraga) – he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team,” he wrote in a tweet. Also Read - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India

Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it. Also Read - Donald Trump finally posts on new platform Truth Social — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Responding to his post, Twitter CEO said that the Mighty App founder shouldn’t feel for him. Instead, he should think about Twitter. “Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it,” he wrote responding to his tweet.

Later, Agarwal commended the work that Twitter employees had done over the years in improving the platform. “I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise,” he wrote in a tweet.

Responding to the message, a Twitter user who had made a parody account asked if he got fired. To this message, the Twitter CEO responded, “nope! we’re still here.”

Separately, a Reuters report says that Musk is in talks with both large investment firms and high-net-worth individuals to help him in financing the deal such that he is able to tie less of his personal wealth with the Twitter deal. Earlier, Musk was expected to put in $21 billion in cash for the deal. In addition to this, he was also expected to take a loan against his Tesla shares. However, a new report says that he is planning to reduce his overall investment in the deal.