ColorOS 7 rollout details for Realme smartphones is out

Here's when Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7

  • Published: November 22, 2019 10:20 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo launched its much-anticipated in-house Android-based operating system, ColorOS 7. As noted in a past report, the update brings the Android version to Android 10 along with a redesigned UI. We have already covered all the changes that one can expect with ColorOS 7. This includes the redesigned UI, animations, sounds, and more. The company also shared rollout details for Oppo devices in the market. Oppo will start rolling out the update to Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, and Reno Ace on November 25, 2019. In addition to Oppo devices, the company also announced an updated schedule for its Realme devices in the market.

ColorOS 7 update rollout for Realme smartphones

As per the announcement, the company will take some time to roll out Android 10 to Realme devices. Realme X and Realme 3 Pro will be the first two devices to get Android 10-based ColorOS 7. However, these devices will get the update in February 2020. This is months after the launch of the flagship device and even later if we look at the Android 10 launch. The company will launch the update for Realme Q and Realme 5 Pro in March 2020. Realme will follow up by releasing the new OS for Realme X2 and X2 Pro devices in April 2020.

Realme did not share any details regarding older Realme smartphones available in the market. In fact, it is likely that the company may have a different launch timeline for Indian devices. Provided that India is a key market for the smartphone maker, it may speed up the process for the market. This update could also be different from what other markets may receive.

According to previous reports, we know that Realme India is likely working on a different software experience for users. This includes a near-stock experience for users. We are unclear if the company will make these tweaks to ColorOS 7 or launch a separate OS.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 10:20 AM IST

