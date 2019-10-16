comscore Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series will go on sale starting October 21 at 12:00PM. The Redmi Note 8 series will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 3:58 PM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 3

Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi Note 8 series in China. Now, the brand has unveiled the same Redmi Note series in India. The new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones come with quad cameras, along with other features. Both Redmi phones will go on sale starting October 21 at 12:00PM. The Redmi Note 8 series will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for Rs 14,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will costs Rs 17,999. The standard Note 8 version price has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi targets gamers and photography enthusiasts

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions: Xiaomi targets gamers and photography enthusiasts

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The device is equipped with a big 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 gets a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is powered by a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset under the hood. There is also a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone.

The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features

The handset features a 6.3-inch dot notch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone is kept alive by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. With the new Redmi device, you also get a USB Type-C port. Moreover, it offers a splash-proof and dust-proof design.

Features Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 3:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
News
Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

Smart TVs

Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

News

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

Most Popular

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C भारत में 6,499 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, यहां से खरीदें

Moto G8 Plus स्मार्टफोन 24 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए लीक

Realme X2 Pro भारत में 20 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo Z1x का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, यह है इस गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन वेरिएंट की कीमत

Samsung Galaxy A91 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, इस साल के अंत तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
News
Here's when you will be able to buy Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro in India
Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications

News

Vivo Z1x with 8GB RAM launched in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, features compared
Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India

News

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11 update roadmap revealed; rollout starts from October 22