Xiaomi has already launched its Redmi Note 8 series in China. Now, the brand has unveiled the same Redmi Note series in India. The new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro phones come with quad cameras, along with other features. Both Redmi phones will go on sale starting October 21 at 12:00PM. The Redmi Note 8 series will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for Rs 14,999. This price is for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will costs Rs 17,999. The standard Note 8 version price has been set at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The device is equipped with a big 6.53-inch display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. It features a 3D curved glass display. The Pro version of the Redmi Note 8 gets a diamond cut grade texture at the back. It is powered by a Mediatek G90t gaming chipset under the hood. There is also a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone.

The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel camera. The Chinese company says that the f/1.7 image sensor should offer customers better shots. Furthermore, one will be able to shoot at a maximum 9248 x 6936 resolution. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features

The handset features a 6.3-inch dot notch display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. There are a total of four cameras at the back of the phone, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode. On the front, one will find a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone is kept alive by a beefy 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging tech. With the new Redmi device, you also get a USB Type-C port. Moreover, it offers a splash-proof and dust-proof design.

Features Redmi Note 8 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 4,000mAh