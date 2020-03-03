Here's why Apple will pay Rs 1,820 to some iPhone users

Apple will reportedly pay each qualified iPhone owner $25, which is around Rs 1,820 in India. But, the amount will be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible. The Cupertino giant will pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over its iPhone batteries, Reuters reports. A few years back, Apple was accused of slowing down older iPhones, so that customers would buy new phones.

Later, the company denied any wrongdoing and asserted that the slow down was to preserve the battery of the iPhones. So, if the settlement is approved on April 3, Apple will reportedly have to pay eligible iPhone owners. The cited source reported that the minimum amount that Apple must payout will be at least $310 million. Do note that the settlement includes phones like iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and even iPhone SE.

If the mentioned Apple devices installed the software updates before December 21, 2017, they seems to be eligible. In case you don’t remember, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE devices were running iOS 10.2.1 or later. Additionally, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were running iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.

Apple also had a battery replacement program in order to cover up and appease angry customers. At that time, the brand lowered the cost replacing batteries to $29, down from $79. Currently, it is unknown whether “anyone who took advantage of the battery replacement program is still eligible for the payment,” Macworld reported. A few years back, Apple also introduced a new ‘Battery Health’ feature in iOS 11.3. The option was available under the Battery section of iOS’ settings, it allows users to check the maximum operating capacity (measured in terms of a percent) of their iPhones.