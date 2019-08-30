comscore Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Here's why Paytm is offering up to Rs 2,100 cashback to its users

This program is likely aimed at attracting more customers to use Paytm for digital payments across multiple platforms. However, this cashback offer comes with some conditions that the Paytm users have to follow to be eligible for the offer.

  Published: August 30, 2019 4:59 PM IST
Digital payments platform Paytm has just announced a cashback program for its users. As part of the program, the company will start offering its users up to Rs 2,100 as cashback. This program is likely aimed at attracting more customers to use Paytm for digital payments across multiple platforms. However, this cashback offer comes with some conditions that the Paytm users have to follow to be eligible for the offer.

Paytm Cashback details

As part of the announcement, Paytm revealed that its users need to make payments by scanning QR codes using Paytm. The company clarified that the users can scan any kind of QR code including the ones made through Paytm. Paytm also supports QR codes created with the help of any other UPI-based app. It emphasized that QR code-based scanning and the built-in QR code scanner has made things easier of its users. This also increases the speed of things by ensuring that Paytm users don’t have to manually enter payment details. Users just need to scan the relevant QR code for the payment and the app automatically enters the details.

As part of the program, Paytm clarified that users don’t need to have a Wallet KYC. Instead, users can use UPI framework to make the QR code-based payments. There are no limitations of when or where Paytm users can use the app to make payments with QR codes. As per the report, users can use the Paytm app to make payments at shopping malls, eateries, apartment services, school fees, or even salons.

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

The amount of cashback on each QR code-based transaction will depend on the amount of money spend and the algorithm. Beyond this, Paytm also allows its users to send money with the help of mobile numbers. This way, the money will be sent to their Paytm wallet instead of their bank account. However, this mode of payment will not provide any cashback amount to Paytm users.

Story Timeline

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


