comscore Here's why people have started buying CDs again to listen to music
  • Home
  • News
  • People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here’s why
News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here’s why

News

The music streaming industry earned $8.6 billion in 2021. Paid subscriptions have contributed to 57.2 percent of revenue

CDs

Image: Pexels/Mati Mango

CDs seemingly are no longer just a relic. They are making a comeback after two decades. The industry has reported a spike in sales after it witnessed its peak in the year 2000. According to data shared by RIAA, the US sales database of recorded music revenues and shipments, the industry made $584.2 million in 2021, when compared to $483.2 million in 2020. The rise has also been witnessed in overall growth in volumes too. In 2020 in the US, retailers sold 31.6 million units. In 2021, this figure rose to $46.6 million. Also Read - Netflix is testing Fast Laughs, comedy clips feed section, on its TV app

The reason for the surge in sales of CDs has been attributed to the growing trend of owning physical copies. According to Axios, Vinyl sales have also witnessed steady growth and have reached the mark of 39.7 million units in 2021. This accounted for $1 billion in revenue. Also Read - Oreo Stereo Music Box available in India during Amazon Prime Day sale

While sales of physical copies of music are on the rise, streaming still remains the main revenue generator in the music industry in US. The RIAA report claimed that the streaming industry earned $8.6 billion in 2021. According to the report, paid subscriptions have contributed to 57.2 percent of revenue. The second highest revenue was reported by Ad-supported music streaming. Also Read - Winamp to return in 2019 with a revamped version; to be one-stop solution for music

With the resurgence of CDs in the market, some retailers also stand to benefit. According to the Axios report, local record stores in US, like Grimey’s on East Trinity Lane have managed to benefit from the new trend. While vinyl is still the go-to collector item, CDs have also “held their own” according to East Trinity Co-owner Doyle Davis.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 8:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Entertainment
Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

India is fighting strong with RuPay, but can it take on American giants Visa, Mastercard?

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Related Topics

Related Stories

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why
Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here

Gaming

Netflix to acquire Finnish mobile game developer for $72 million: Details here
Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Now finally getting its own Day 1 title, to compete with Xbox Game Pass
Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs

Apps

Netflix is testing the TikTok-like Fast Laughs feature for TVs
YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

Apps

YouTube now makes it easy to spot if a channel is live-streaming

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया Vi Gaming, अब यूजर्स कॉलिंग और डेटा के साथ ले पाएंगे ढेरों मजेदार गेमिंग का मजा

Itel A49: 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया 4G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 6499 रुपए

आईफोन के डब्बे से चार्जर गायब कर Apple ने बचाए 50,000 करोड़ रुपये

BGMI में इस साल होंगे 4 टूर्नामेंट्स, पहले यानी BMOC 2022 का रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से हुआ शुरू

Garena Free Fire में आया सांप-सीढ़ी वाला खेल, जीतने पर मिलेगा यह रेयर कैरेक्टर बंडल

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video

News

Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

News

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Entertainment
Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues
People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why
iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers