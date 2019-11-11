comscore WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
  • Home
  • News
  • Here's why WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still thinks you should delete Facebook
News

Here's why WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still thinks you should delete Facebook

News

As per a new report, Acton still thinks that users should delete their Facebook accounts. This comes almost a year after Acton first came in focus after sharing his thoughts on Facebook.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 10:06 AM IST
facebook data hack, delete facebook, WhatsApp

Brian Acton, the co-founder of popular cross-platform, multimedia messaging app WhatsApp is back in limelight. As per a new report, Acton still thinks that users should delete their Facebook accounts.  This comes almost a year after Acton first came in focus after sharing his thoughts on Facebook. The new statement is identical to what he made almost a year back. Acton also shared the rationale behind this stance with the crowd at the 25th-anniversary summit of Wired. For context, Acton first shared hist thoughts on Facebook during the height of Cambridge Analytica fiasco.

Why WhatsApp co-founder still stands by Delete Facebook?

Acton stated that users should use Facebook if they want “ads thrust” in front of them. Taking a look back at the statement last year, Acton inspired the brief #DeleteFacebook movement across the globe. The statement about deleting Facebook came at a critical time for the company. At the time, the company was dealing with the Cambridge Analytica revelation and alleged part in influencing the 2016 elections. As per a report from The Verge, Acton parted ways with Facebook back in 2017 over conflict with Mark Zuckerberg. As reported in the past, Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg pushed Acton to monetize WhatsApp.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Under the pressure to monetize WhatsApp, Acton decided to part ways leaving behind stocks worth $850 million. While sharing his thoughts last year, Acton thought that “maybe” it was time to voice his thoughts regarding the company. The report also noted that Action is not the first Facebook executive to be critical of the company.

As per the report, after leaving Facebook, Acton went ahead to co-found the Signal Foundation. It is a non-profit organization behind the encrypted messaging app, Signal. He is also skeptical about Zuckerberg’s commitment towards encryption. Facebook is currently under pressure to stop implementing encryption because of national security concerns. Acton stated that it will be good if Facebook manages to implement encryption. However, until then, the company has a battle at its hands.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
Gaming
Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen data-lazy-sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States
Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Features

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How To

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio : एक हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में किसका लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Streaming: तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

iPhone 11 Pro को Caviar ने आधा किलो गोल्ड (सोना) के साथ किया पेश, जानें कीमत

डाटा लीक होने जैसी घटनाओं से बचाव कर सकती हैं कई एप

फ्री Roku एप अब एप्पल वॉच में भी उपलब्ध

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
News
WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants
Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States