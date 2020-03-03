Here's why Xiaomi stopped Android 10 rollout for Mi A3 smartphone

Just yesterday, we reported that Xiaomi has finally pushed the Android 10 update for its Mi A3 handset. Now, a bunch of Xiaomi Mi A3 users on Reddit suggest that the update has been pulled back. It seems that Mi A3 users will have to wait for the Android 10 update a little more. The Chinese company has halted the update as they detected multiple errors, as per a fresh report.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed details regarding this, but the company will fix the issues and release the Android 10 for the Mi A3 units soon. Xiaomi hasn’t given any specific timeline as to when the update will be rolled out. The information comes from Piunikaweb. Besides, the first Xiaomi Redmi phone that received the Android 10 update is Redmi K20 Pro.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A3 was launched in India back in the year 2019. This smartphone is part of Google’s Android One program, which is why it ships with stock OS. Some of the key highlights of the Mi A3 are a 4,030mAh battery, AMOLED panel, 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and more. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

For photography, the Mi A3 comes boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degrees) sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera backed by AI features. It comes with support for USB Type-C 18W fast charging. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the company has retained the IR Blaster and 3.5mm audio jack.

Features Xiaomi Mi A3 Price 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,030mAh

