News

Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

News

Hero Eddy electric scooter has been priced at Rs 72,000 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be available in yellow and light blue colour options.

Hero Eddy

Hero Electric's new Eddy scooter

Hero Electric has launched the new Hero Eddy electric scooter in the Indian market. The electric scooter is built for short distances and doesn’t need any specific gear or even a license to ride.
The company claims it will be convenient for short commutes to nearby stores, coffee shops, and more. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets new battery pack option with over 300 km range

Hero Eddy Price

The new Hero Eddy electric scooter has been priced at Rs 72,000 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be available in yellow and light blue colour options. The company has not listed the scooter on its website yet. Also Read - Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here’s why

Hero Eddy Features

Hero Electric has not revealed the driving range of the new scooter but considering that it does not require registration and license ensures us that the top speed will be lower than 25kmph. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

Apart from that, Hero Eddy gets features like Find My Bike, E-Lock, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

Hero Electric was the best-selling electric scooter brand for the month of January 2022. The company sold 7,763 units in that month. In comparison, the brand had sold just 1,680 units in January 2021. Other popular EV brands include Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy, PureEV, and one of the latest additions, Ola Electric.

Published Date: March 1, 2022 4:11 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 1, 2022 4:11 PM IST

