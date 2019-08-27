The Hero Dash electric scooter has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 62,000. The newly launched electric scooter features a 48V 28 Ah Li-Ion battery. The company claims that with the fast-charging tech, the electric scooter can be charged in about four hours. It has a range of 60 km per charge, as per Hero Electric. The new “Dash” scooter comes with LED headlights and DRLs, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres and digital instrument cluster.

The company’s Hero electric scooter features a dual-tone body color and graphics, and remote boot opening. The Dash has a “high ground clearance of 145mm to tackle any road conditions” News18 reports. Besides, the company also unveiled an extended range of models of the Optima and Nyx. The Optima ER is now available via all Hero Electric dealerships with a price tag of Rs 68,721 (ex. PAN India). Furthermore, the Nyx ER is available for Rs 69,754 (ex. PAN India).

Both the Optima ER and Hero Nyx ER offer dual Li-Ion battery. Additionally, the former has a range of 110km per charge and the latter has 100km per charge. Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country.

Commenting on the occasion, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.”