Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, has launched a new range of AI-powered connected smart devices in India. The new products fall under the company’s Qubo portfolio. The brand has unveiled a Smart Indoor Camera, a Smart Gas Sensor, a Smart Smoke Sensor, and a Smart Door/Window Sensor. The new Qubo Smart Indoor Camera will be available for Rs 13,490 in the country. Furthermore, all the mentioned smart sensors will cost Rs 3,000.

The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera and the Smart Sensors will be available via Quboworld website. The products will also go on sale via major e-commerce sites and retail stores from September 27. The Smart Indoor Camera device comes with Full HD camera, AI-based features and encrypted video streaming and storage.

The device features a custom secure silicon chip by Qualcomm, with PKI based root-of-trust. It also offers support for Amazon Alexa. The company also revealed that it is planning to launch more than 10 smart products across Home Automation, Automotive and Entertainment domains in the next 2 years.

Commenting on the launch, Hero Electronix Founder Director Ujjwal Munjal said, “Our vision with Qubo is to create a leading consumer technology brand and reach a million homes in next 3-5 years. Hero Electronix has been at the forefront of engineering technology and services for enterprise with Tessolve, Mybox, and Zenatix. We are excited to launch our first independent brand for smart devices in the consumer segment.

“As technology proliferates further into our lives, we are getting increasingly disconnected from what matters most. We see a great opportunity to build products that meaningfully impact our lives. We have invested close to INR 350Cr in Hero Electronix and we foresee an investment of ~INR 150-200 Cr over the next couple of years,” he said.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said, “There is a major revolution coming where AI-powered connected devices can solve major real-world problems pertaining to security, connectivity, entertainment & healthcare. We have invested more than 2 years in research and development of products that harness leading edge technology like AI to solve for consumer needs. While we are addressing the home security & automation space with our range of products launched today, we are also exploring more products in home, automotive and kids categories too.”