Hero Electronix has launched a new Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India. It will be available for purchase across leading offline and online stores from next week onwards. The latest security camera from Hero Electronix comes with a price label of Rs 4,290 in India. The company says that the device is equipped with “first of its kind AI features.”

The security camera comes with AI features like person detection and baby cry alert. The former means that the device can detect and notify when a person is detected in its FOV. The camera can als0 filter out unwanted notification and will notify you when something important. The latest product from the company can also instantly notify baby cry is detected. The company says that this AI feature is available for users with a monthly subscription plan.

Apart from these, the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera is also IP65 rated, which means that it is weather resistant. The brand claims that the device has been designed to withstand extreme and diverse weather conditions across Indian households. It works both inside and outside of the house. It is also Alexa compatible. So, one can ask Alexa to show a live stream of the feed right on the screen. Do note that the device can only work with any Alexa Display device that has an Alexa built-in.

The camera also supports 24 x 7 1080p live remote monitoring. The company says that the 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision feature will offer users a clear view of surroundings even in low-light. The device also features a custom secure silicon chip, with PKI based root-of-trust. It makes it tamper-proof and protecting against malware baked by AES128 encryption, as per Hero Electronix. The company also mentioned that data transmission and storage also complies with the highest global standards of cryptographic algorithms and security.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of the Home Security Camera, we aim to expand our presence across the country and provide consumers with a product that guarantees their peace of mind.”

“We are also expanding our offline presence to touch 300 retail outlets by the end of this financial year to support our aspiration to reach 1 million Indian households in the next 5 years. HSC is the smartest entry-level camera product in the Qubo range and in the Indian market currently that allows us to expand our consumer base all the while staying cognizant about data privacy and features tailored to Indian households.”