comscore Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India: Price, features
News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India: Price, features

News

The latest Qubo Smart Home Security Camera from Hero Electronix comes with a price label of Rs 4,290 in India.

  • Published: May 27, 2020 8:54 PM IST
Qubo security camera

Hero Electronix has launched a new Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India. It will be available for purchase across leading offline and online stores from next week onwards. The latest security camera from Hero Electronix comes with a price label of Rs 4,290 in India. The company says that the device is equipped with “first of its kind AI features.”

The security camera comes with AI features like person detection and baby cry alert. The former means that the device can detect and notify when a person is detected in its FOV. The camera can als0 filter out unwanted notification and will notify you when something important. The latest product from the company can also instantly notify baby cry is detected. The company says that this AI feature is available for users with a monthly subscription plan.

Watch: Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

Apart from these, the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera is also IP65 rated, which means that it is weather resistant. The brand claims that the device has been designed to withstand extreme and diverse weather conditions across Indian households. It works both inside and outside of the house. It is also Alexa compatible. So, one can ask Alexa to show a live stream of the feed right on the screen. Do note that the device can only work with any Alexa Display device that has an Alexa built-in.

Gionee K6 with triple rear cameras, 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Also Read

Gionee K6 with triple rear cameras, 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

The camera also supports 24 x 7 1080p live remote monitoring. The company says that the 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision feature will offer users a clear view of surroundings even in low-light. The device also features a custom secure silicon chip, with PKI based root-of-trust. It makes it tamper-proof and protecting against malware baked by AES128 encryption, as per Hero Electronix. The company also mentioned that data transmission and storage also complies with the highest global standards of cryptographic algorithms and security.

Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

Also Read

Vivo X50 camera setup, specifications leaked

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of the Home Security Camera, we aim to expand our presence across the country and provide consumers with a product that guarantees their peace of mind.”

“We are also expanding our offline presence to touch 300 retail outlets by the end of this financial year to support our aspiration to reach 1 million Indian households in the next 5 years. HSC is the smartest entry-level camera product in the Qubo range and in the Indian market currently that allows us to expand our consumer base all the while staying cognizant about data privacy and features tailored to Indian households.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 27, 2020 8:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version
Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

Gaming

Ubisoft unveils Asia-Pacific League for Rainbow Six Siege esports

Google tests new voice-based payment feature

News

Google tests new voice-based payment feature

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

Google tests new voice-based payment feature

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked

Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India
Video calls: Use your smartphone camera instead of the webcam

How To

Video calls: Use your smartphone camera instead of the webcam
Xiaomi patents reveal phones with under-display cameras

News

Xiaomi patents reveal phones with under-display cameras
Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India

Top Products

Best Camera Phones under 25,000 in India
Samsung Galaxy S21 could sport an under-screen selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could sport an under-screen selfie camera

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo X50 और Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, जानिए क्या होगा खास

शाओमी (Xiaomi) भारत में लॉन्च करेगा पहला Mi Laptop, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

PUBG Mobile पर आने वाला है नया मोड, मिलेंगे देवता और अन्य फीचर

रिलायंस जियो का यूजर्स को तोहफा, अब इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा एडिशनल डाटा

Netflix लेकर आया नया ऑफर, यूजर्स को एक महीने फ्री मिलेगा अपग्रेड प्लान

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India
News
Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India
TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown
Google tests new voice-based payment feature

News

Google tests new voice-based payment feature
Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked

News

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro camera details, specs leaked
Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service

News

Railway Budget 2015: 400 railway stations across India to get Wi-Fi service