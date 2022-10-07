comscore Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh: Check range, specs and more
Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched in India at Rs 1.45 lakh: Check range, specs and more here

The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter sports a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, which comes with tech like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Highlights

  • The electric scooter will be available in two other variants V1 Pro and V1 Plus.
  • Vida V1 electric scooter sports a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster.
  • The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched its first electric scooter called Hero Vida V1 at the company’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. The Vida V1 electric scooter sports a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, which comes with tech like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It uses connected technologies to offer OTA updates. It will compete against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. Also Read - Komaki Venice Eco electric scooter with up to 100km range launched in India at Rs 79,000

“In yet another first-of-its-kind initiative in this category, Vida V1 will be available to customers for test ride for up to 3 days. In addition to pick- up and drop for customers, Vida V1 also offers another industry-first initiative – repair on site– with customer executives available to provide service anywhere,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - EV blast: A 7-year old boy dies after e-scooter battery explodes while charging

“As much as the digital assets reinforce Hero MotoCorp’s Tech First approach to Vida, the Company is also creating a host of physical assets, including innovative and exciting Experience Centers at key locations and pop ups in popular malls, designed to provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers,” the company added. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter gets Rs 10,000 discount

Hero Vida V1 Price

The electric scooter will be available in two other variants V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The Vida V1 also gets a buyback scheme with an assurance of a 70 per cent buyback value for 18 months of ownership. The Vida V1 comes with standard five-year warranty for 50,000 kms. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for three years or up to 30,000 kilometers.

Hero Vida V1 Range

The Vida V1 Plus has a claimed range of 143km and can go from 0-40 in 3.4sec, while the V1 Pro has a claimed range of 165km and 0-40kph is dealt with in 3.2sec; both variants have a top speed of 80kph. Vida V1 comes with riding modes namely Eco, Ride and Sport. Hero Vida V1 gets navigation, charging slot booking and promises seamless smartphone connectivity. The company also promises 100+ combinations of custom modes.

Vida V1 features a highly integrated e-drive unit within a single housing that has a PMSM electric motor, IP 68 compliant and transmission. VIDA V1 gives you a top speed of 80 kmph, acceleration from 0 to 40kmph in 3.2 seconds with a maximum output of 6kW.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 4:31 PM IST
