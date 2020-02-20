comscore HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India | BGR India
HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds with touch sensor launched in India for Rs 2,499

The HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds will be available in four color variants. These include Matte Black, Mint Green, Flamingo Pink, and Pearl White. Interested buyers can get their hands on the earbuds on Flipkart and Amazon India.

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds

China-based electronics company HiFuture has just launched its latest pair of wireless earbuds in the Indian market. It shared details about the features, pricing, and availability of the latest pair of wireless earbuds called the HiFuture FlyBuds. The company noted that it plans to take on the budget earbuds segment with its latest offering. As per the announcement, the company has priced the earbuds at an affordable Rs 2,499. The Flybuds wireless earbuds will be available in four color variants. These include Matte Black, Mint Green, Flamingo Pink, and Pearl White. Interested buyers can get their hands on the earbuds on Flipkart and Amazon India.

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds specifications and features

The company has added the latest Bluetooth v5.0 in the FlyBuds for improved connectivity. In addition, the earbuds use dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet drivers for higher quality playback. The company has also used Graphene drivers for precise oscillation to offer precise sound. HiFuture claims that this ensures “extraordinary sound signature” with “an ultra-realistic listening experience.” Both individual earpieces are about 5 grams in weight. This number increases to 45 grams when we take into account the weight of the charging case. The case comes with three LED indicators for charging level indication and a pairing button.

FlyBuds also come with IPSX5 certification against water and dust. This likely means that they will work fine in light rain, and sweat. Talking about the design of the earbuds, HiFuture has gone with 5-degree nozzles for better seal and noise isolation. The company claims that this design provides comfort and a secure fit inside the ear.

Moving on to the battery backup, the HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds will provide four hours of audio playback. Beyond this, users can use the included battery case to extend the battery by another 15 hours. This means that users can listen to music for up to 19 hours. Beyond this, the highlight of the earbuds is the Intelligent Touch Sensor Controls. These touch controls let users control music playback, attend calls and invoke Google Assistant.

