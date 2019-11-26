HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched in India

HiFuture has launched a Qualcomm powered neckband style in-ear wireless earphones in India. The company has a presence in over 30+ countries and is now launching its first pro quality neckband in India. The HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones debut after Noise announced plans to launch a similar earphones today. The devices features support for Bluetooth 5.0 and use Qualcomm audio technology. It also supports SBC and AAC hi-res transmission decoder for better sound reproduction.

The use of Qualcomm technology also allows for faster pairing and seamless connectivity up to 10 meters. The earphone uses 10mm dynamic Neodymium magnet for immersive sound experience. There are also motion accelerometers that work with the acoustic system for soft bass. Since it supports Qualcomm CVC 8.0, the HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones also offer Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. This allows to filter out background noise so you can focus on communication.

The company states that the device also comes with digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms for optimum voice-to-noise ratio for perfect clarity. The HiFuture Necklace in-ear wireless earphones are rated for a non-stop 12 hours of playback time. They also come with an IPX5 rating, which makes it waterproof, sweat proof and dust proof. The wireless earphones are also lightweight and feature an ergonomic neckband design that is made of 100 percent silicone.

Like other premium Neckband style earphones, the end of the ear tips on the HiFuture NeckLace in-ear Wireless Earphones have magnets that allow earphones to clock securely. This means they will comfortably stay around your neck when not is use. These wireless earphones come with three sets of earbuds to ensure the snuggest fit. It has built-in microphone and dedicated buttons to wirelessly answer or reject calls. These buttons can also be used to control music playback. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available with one year warranty from Flipkart and Amazon India.