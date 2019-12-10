comscore HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 3,999
HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

The new HiFuture Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 3,999 in India.

  Updated: December 10, 2019 5:24 PM IST
HiFuture wireless earbuds

HiFuture has launched a new audio product in India. The new Olymbuds True Wireless earbuds come with a price label of Rs 3,999 in the country. The OlymBuds earbuds can be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart. The new audio product from HiFuture comes in two colors – White and Black. The brand is also offering a 1-year warranty on this product.

The company says the earbuds feature a dynamic N42 Neodymium magnet driver that delivers HiFi stereo sound performance and superior bass. The new pair of wireless earbuds uses a Realtek chipset and supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It comes with full touch control, and can maintain their connection over a distance of 10 meters.

The touch sensors on both the earbuds give users to pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls. The earphones are IPX5 rated, meaning they are waterproof and sweatproof. One can also summon Siri and Google Assistant when connected to compatible smartphones and devices.

“HiFuture has made use of high-quality silicone in the earbuds to give the user the most comfortable and secure fit. Specially designed to suit the Indian ear shape, the OlymBuds are perfect for every activity. You can twist and turn the earbuds to find the comfortable and secure fit and you won’t even feel it post that. Ergonomically designed, the earbuds ensure the snuggest fit,” the company said.

The earbuds have smart pogo pins that help automatically connect the last paired device when you remove them from the case. The company claims that the OlymBuds earphones can deliver 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. The wireless earbuds ship with a sleek magnetic charging case that packs a 500mah battery to offer a combined playback time of 20 hours, as per the brand. The case supports micro-USB port. There are 3 LED indicators too on the front of the case.

