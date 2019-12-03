comscore HiFuture TidyBuds Pro launched with over 100 hours of battery life
HiFuture TidyBuds Pro true wireless earbuds launched with over 100 hours of battery life: Price, Availability and Features

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro offer the longest battery life among all true wireless earbuds in the market. The charging case of the earbuds pack a massive 3,000mAh battery.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 11:05 AM IST
HiFuture has launched TidyBuds Pro, its newest true wireless earbuds, in India. The product comes after the success seen with the launch of FutureBuds and Necklace in the Indian market. The biggest selling point of TidyBuds Pro is the massive battery housed inside its case. The true wireless earbuds is being dubbed as a battery powerhouse by the company. If you are looking for a true wireless earbuds which you charge once and don’t have to worry about charging again for a couple of weeks then this might be a great option.

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro: Price, Availability and Features

The biggest selling point of TidyBuds Pro from HiFuture is its battery life and it does that with the help of its unique charging case. The charging case for the TidyBuds Pro pack a massive 3,000mAh battery and can even be used as a mini power bank. In comparison, most true wireless earbuds have between 300 and 400mAh battery in their charging case. In terms of battery life, HiFuture claims that the earbuds last for 8 hours of playback from a single charge. They are also rated to be used for 100 extra hours with the charging case.

The company claims that users can charge their earbuds up to 10-12 times from a fully charged case. The case comes with four LED indicators at the front that indicate the battery capacity. It has a microUSB port on the back to charge the devices. The TidyBuds Pro uses a Realtek chipset and support Bluetooth 5.0 technology. They also use a graphene driver for superior listening experience with deep bass. The earbuds can maintain their connection over a distance of 10 meters.

HiFuture NeckLace in-Ear Wireless Earphones launched with Qualcomm tech: Price, Features

Like other true wireless earbuds, the TidyBuds Pro also feature touchpad technology that are built-in to both earbuds. This allows users to control music, calls and voice assistant. It also allows for Binaural Calls where you can listen and talk through both earpieces. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They come in two colors – white and black and offer one year warranty. It is available from Amazon India and Flipkart and is priced at Rs 4,499. However, one can get the earbuds for Rs 4,199 on Amazon India.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 11:05 AM IST

