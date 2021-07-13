High-speed solar storm to hit Earth today, impact phone signals: NASA warns

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has warned the planet Earth of a high-speed solar storm. NASA has informed that the fast-moving solar storm is headed to Earth and will hit the planet later today. The solar storm is said to come at the speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour. Also Read - Solar Storm could hit Earth today: High-speed solar storm likely to impact GPS, mobile phones signals

NASA has warned that the solar storm expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field today and can impact electric supply and communications across worldwide. The solar storm, also known as solar flare, was first detected on July 3. As per spaceweather.com, the solar storm can travel at a maximum speed of 500km/second. NASA previously said that solar winds are known to blow at a speed of one million miles per hour. Also Read - NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter uses same chip as Samsung Galaxy S5, OnePlus One

High-speed solar storm to impact mobile phone signals

The approaching solar storm is expected to impact satellites in the Earth’s upper atmosphere and that in turn can impact GPS navigation, mobile phone signal, and satellite TV. Reports suggest that power girds can also get affected by the solar flare. Also Read - NASA Perseverance Mars rover uses 1998 iMac processor with just one upgrade

As per Space Weather Prediction Center, USA, suggests that the solar storm can blackout high-frequency radio communication for an hour or so.

According to experts the high-speed solar wind may trigger a geomagnetic storm in Earth’s magnetosphere and cause the emergence of visually pleasing auroras in north and south latitudinous regions. Geomagnetic storms means that some major or minor disturbances can occur in Earth’s magnetosphere. The cause of the disturbance could be due to the efficient exchange of energy from solar winds entering Earth’s space environment.