Hike Stickers: New 'Bharat' movie sticker pack launched for Android and iOS platforms

Hike has launched a new 'Bharat' movie sticker pack for Android and iOS platforms. The company asserts that "the 'Slow Motion' sticker already has more than 6,00,000 likes."

  • Published: June 10, 2019 5:18 PM IST
Hike keeps on adding new stickers to its app in order to make it more engaging. Now, the company has launched a new ‘Bharat’ movie sticker pack for Android and iOS platforms. The latest sticker pack includes Katrina Kaif’s famous dialogue ‘Itne bhari gyan ki zaroorat nahi hai’, ‘Slow Motion’ song GIF and more. Hike reveals that the ‘Slow Motion’ sticker already has more than 600,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Hike has created a trending movie’s Sticker pack. In the past, the company has created customized stickers for movies like RAW, Gully Boy, and Bahubali amongst others. Moreover, one can even share Hike’s stickers on different apps. You just need to install the Hike app on your Android phone or iPhone. After downloading the app, you will have to register your number. Then head to the sticker section and share stickers with your friends.

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

Notably, Hike is one of the biggest social messaging platforms for sharing stickers. Earlier today IANS reported that “among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th, said a brand intelligence and data insights company.” Besides, the company launched its Hike Sticker Chat in April. The app is being described as a “new & personalized way for young Indians to express themselves with their close friends.”

The app has over 30,000 stickers available in over 40 Indian languages and dialects. By the end of this year, Hike expects to have over 1 lakh stickers and aims to cover every major Indian vocabulary. Furthermore, the company asserted that the app will tackle the problem of seamless input for internet user. With Hike Sticker Chat, the company aims to reduce dependency on the keyboard.

“We are excited to launch Hike Sticker Chat. It is a new and personalized way for young Indians to express themselves. Stickers are at the center of Hike Sticker Chat and are built with Machine Learning at its core. The app tailors itself around each user’s tastes to make communication simple and expressive,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 5:18 PM IST

