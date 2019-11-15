comscore Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji
News

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

News

HikeMoji will allow users to create their own avatar with options for over 1000 hairstyles, facial features, bindis, local clothing, nose pins and more.

  • Updated: November 15, 2019 6:08 PM IST
Hike HikeMoji

AI-led unicorn Hike, today launched personal avatars with HikeMoji. These are a personal way for users to bring an expression of themselves online. The service will allow users to create their own avatar with options for over 1000 hairstyles, facial features, bindis, local clothing, nose pins and more. To start with, users also get over 100 exclusive stickers of their HikeMoji in any of the 7 regional languages available in addition to English and Hindi. HikeMoji is a one of a kind service that is being offered by the company in India where the hyperlocal avatar is customizable with local components and languages.

The creation of HikeMoji according to the company is seamless. Once on the Hike Sticker Chat app, users can take a selfie that then gets converted into a base HikeMoji on top of which users can begin to customize their HikeMoji. The HikeMoji can be personalized with hyperlocal built items for the Indian audience. Once these are ready, the app automatically generates over 100 exclusive HikeMoji Stickers. These are only available to the user based on the language of their choice. The Stickers are available in 7 regional languages in addition to English and Hindi. These stickers can also be seamlessly shared across social media platforms.

Hike Sticker Chat gets Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer

Also Read

Hike Sticker Chat gets Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer

Behind the scenes, Hike is using AI support to create these customized stickers. HikeMoji is created using Computer Vision and deep neural networks. This enables the platform to search around 100 trillion combinations of facial shape and color. This feature allows it to create a HikeMoji and the stickers reflecting the user’s looks within a few seconds. With hundreds of HikeMoji Stickers of themselves to choose from, ML and NLP play a key role in enabling easy discovery and apt sticker recommendations for each user across a total of 9 languages.

WATCH: How to remove ads from any Xiaomi smartphone

Users can create their own HikeMoji and access exclusive stickers on the Hike Sticker Chat app. In addition to having their stickers in Hindi and English, users can choose from seven other regional languages. These are Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Launched in beta, the feature will be soon be upgraded with new builds shipping out every few weeks.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 15, 2019 5:52 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 15, 2019 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker launched for Rs 2,199
Wearables
Ubon SW-11 smartwatch with built-in GPS tracker launched for Rs 2,199
Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

News

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

News

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

News

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji

News

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji
Hike Sticker Chat app gets Auto Backup feature

News

Hike Sticker Chat app gets Auto Backup feature
Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack
Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

News

Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS
Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

News

Hike introduces new stickers ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram Reels: TikTok को टक्कर देने के लिए कंपनी ने शुरू की नई सर्विस

गूगल ने Wear OS के लिए Google Play Store को किया रिडिजाइन

Huami Amazfit वियरेबल्स अब ऑफलाइन मार्केट में बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Disney+ सर्विस के लॉन्च के पहले दिन 1 करोड़ सब्सक्राइबर्स ने किया रजिस्ट्रेशन

रिफंड मांगना पड़ा महंगा, अपनी इस बेवकूफी से गवाएं 4 लाख रुपये

News

Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji
News
Hike launches personalized avatars with HikeMoji
Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more

News

Vivo S5 top features: 4,010mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras and more
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3

News

Infinix S5 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M10s vs Realme 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 devices getting MIUI 11 Global Stable update in India