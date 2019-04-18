Hike Sticker Chat app launched with 30,000 stickers on Android and iOS

Hike has become one of the biggest social messaging platform for sharing stickers that express feeling or emotions. Now, in an effort to spread the popularity of stickers further, Hike is introducing a new app called Hike Sticker Chat. The app is being described as a “new & personalized way for young Indians to express themselves with their close friends.” The homegrown social messaging platform states that the app will tackle the problem of seamless input for the modern internet user in the country and aims to reduce dependency on the keyboard.

Hike Sticker Chat, according to the company, uses machine learning to bring Stickers front and center and even has features such as Sticker suggestions, quick reply, moments, swipe to reply, among others. “We’re really excited to launch Hike Sticker Chat, a new and an incredibly personalized way for young Indians to express themselves with their close friends. Stickers are at the center of Hike Sticker Chat and are built with Machine Learning at its core. The app seamlessly tailors itself around each user’s tastes to make communication really simple and expressive by bringing you the right sticker at the right time” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike.

Early this year, Hike announced that it is transitioning from one super app strategy to multiple apps this year. The new Hike Sticker Chat app is the first step in that effort and Mittal added that Hike believes users want simpler apps that do one or two things really well instead of an app trying to do multiple things at once. The app has over 30,000 stickers available in over 40 Indian languages and dialects. By the end of this year, Hike expects to have over 1 lakh stickers and aims to cover every major Indian vocabulary.

Hike Sticker Chat app’s main feature is Sticker suggestions which will make it easier to discover the right sticker while chatting. Tapping on any sticker you send or receive will create a quick reply or follow up thread. There is also text to stickers feature and like WhatsApp, users can swipe to reply to their messages. Hike has also updates the timeline to moments as a way to capture and share their favorite moments. The app also offers option to easily save messages and refer to them using star message option and the app itself has been streamlined for a cleaner and faster experience. The Hike Sticker Chat app is now available for download on Apple’s iOS and Android via their respective app stores.