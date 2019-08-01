comscore Hike Sticker Chat gets Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer
Hike Sticker Chat gets Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer

The Hike Sticker Chat app has received a new update, which brings Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer. The new Auto Backup feature allows users to transfer and restore data from one device to another.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 3:20 PM IST
Hike Sticker Chat

The Hike Sticker Chat app was launched earlier this year. This dedicated app offers users a sticker-centric chat experience. The company claims that the platform currently has over one million weekly active users. The app has now received a new update, which brings Auto Backup feature for quick data transfer. The new Auto Backup feature allows users to transfer and restore data from one device to another.

The company has also introduced Hike Web, which is designed to enable instant messaging on a Web browser. Hike says, “Users can continue to have an unrestricted messaging experience on the computer browser without being connected to their phones. This cuts down on excess data usage and preserves the device’s battery.” Hike Web will reportedly receive updates every two weeks, as per the company.

Also Read

“With this update, Hike Sticker Chat becomes a truly ubiquitous messaging platform. With the Auto Backup feature, your data will be backed up in real-time. So you don’t have to worry about changing devices and with Web. We’re bringing our unique sticker driven messaging experience to the computer browser. What’s unique about Hike Sticker Chat on Web is that it can be used without your phone being present or connected to the internet. A big request from the market”, said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike.

Also Read

Furthermore, Hike has also upgraded the security of the app to 128-bit AES & 2048-bit RSA. “We’ve also upgraded our encryption to 128-bit AES 2048-bit RSA for data in transit and at rest amongst a few other things making Hike Sticker Chat more secure than ever,” he said.

Currently, the company’s Sticker Chat app has over 40,000 stickers. In addition, all the stickers are available in 40+ Indian languages and dialects. The company is expecting to add over 100,000 stickers across languages by the end of the year. Last year, the New Delhi-based firm launched 30,000 new stickers. The same is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Hike Sticker Chat’s main feature is Sticker suggestions which will make it easier to discover the right sticker while chatting. The Hike Sticker Chat app is available for download on Apple’s iOS and Android via their respective app stores.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 3:20 PM IST

