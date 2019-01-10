comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019
News

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

News

Hike says social and messaging will be separate from content going forward.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 4:21 PM IST
hike-messenger-bgr-india-2

Hike, the popular Indian messaging app, has announced that it will launch multiple apps in 2019. The company says the it intends to focus on its core strength of social and content with the launch of multiple apps this year. In a statement, the company said that these multi apps will be specialized apps aimed at catering to a singular use case and achieve that with greater ease and efficacy. The company launched its model around a super app focusing on social and content segments in 2012. However, it evolved its product to focus on multiple apps strategy last year, and has announced that strategy will evolve this year as well.

“In 2019, we continue to double down on both Social and Content but we’re going to do it with an evolved approach. We’re going to do it across multiple apps. That means, in 2019 we’re going to go from building a Super App that encompass everything, to Multiple Apps solving one thing really well,” Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO of Hike, said in a statement.

He added, “These are the 2 pillars of Hike with our users continuing to spend over 30 minutes per day on the platform and these remain spaces that have tremendous potential given the sheer scale and diversity of India. We are literally just scratching the surface.”

Turn any selfie or photo taken on your smartphone into a WhatsApp sticker

Also Read

Turn any selfie or photo taken on your smartphone into a WhatsApp sticker

Hike, which made its debut as Indian social messaging app, has expanded to offer other features including payments. The company says it has focused on simplifying the app around social and content. Going forward, it aims to design multiple apps by taking core parts of the Hike product and remolding them into different apps. Thus, the company will deliver one service through one app. Hike will offer social and messaging in one, while content will offered in another app.

Watch: First look at Kumbh app on JioPhone

All existing users will be able to continue to use the current Hike app or choose to migrate to the new apps as they become available for a streamlined user experience. “In our business the User Experience is key and the value isn’t just in the number of users but how engaged they are on our platforms. Unbundling Hike into multiple apps focused on doing one thing allows us more room in the pixels to deliver much more around one problem,” Kavin said.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 4:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
thumb-img
News
LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

News

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019
Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

News

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season
WhatsApp stickers: Now you can use your images and selfies to create custom stickers

How To

WhatsApp stickers: Now you can use your images and selfies to create custom stickers
Turn any selfie or photo taken on your smartphone into a WhatsApp sticker

How To

Turn any selfie or photo taken on your smartphone into a WhatsApp sticker
TRAI asks if WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, and Hike should be regulated by the government

News

TRAI asks if WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, and Hike should be regulated by the government

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL के 675 रुपये के ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में पाएं 5 GB डेली डाटा, एनुअल पेमेंट पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

आसुस Zenfone 5Z की कीमत में हुई 8,000 रुपये की कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

OPPO A7 का नया 3 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mobiistar X1 Notch स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया 48 MP कैमरे वाला Redmi Note 7, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
News
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) running Android Pie spotted online
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India

News

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019

News

Hike to launch multiple apps focused on social and content in 2019
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake