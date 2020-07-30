comscore US Congress grills Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google CEOs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Historic Antitrust hearing: Here’s what Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple CEOs said
News

Historic Antitrust hearing: Here’s what Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple CEOs said

News

The chairman of the committee concluded that the four companies have too much power. He also stated that some of them need to be broken up.

  • Published: July 30, 2020 3:52 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg

For nearly five hours yesterday, CEOs of four of America’s most valuable technology companies were grilled by members of the House Antitrust Subcommittee. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Sunder Pichai from Google’s parent company Alphabet testified remotely. The committee members were present in Congress, led by Chairman David Cicilline. Also Read - FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

The hearing was the result of a year-long investigation into whether the size and power of these companies stifle innovation and competition. The panel collected testimony from mid-level executives from the four firms and statements from legal experts and competitors. It also examined more than a million internal documents in order to determine if the companies need to be regulated more heavily, or even split up. Also Read - Amazon to face formal antitrust charges by European Union for use of third-party seller data

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

In a nutshell, chairman David Cicilline concluded that the four companies have too much power. “This hearing has made one fact clear to me: These companies as [they] exist today have monopoly power. Some need to be broken up. All need to be properly regulated,” he said. He further added, “Whether they control access to information or to a marketplace, these platforms have the incentive and ability to exploit this power.” Also Read - Google probed by India's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of Android market dominance

Key takeaways

Over the course of the long, drawn out hearing, the four CEOs fiercely defended themselves by stressing the value of their companies, how their products have impacted people’s life and how much competition they actually face.

Facebook

Zuckerberg was charged with purchasing Instagram in order to neutralise a threat, with committee members deeming Facebook’s acquisition strategy as a “land grab”. Several Republican members of the committee also charged Facebook with allegedly stifling conservative voices.

Amazon

While Jeff Bezos tried to present the story of Amazon as a true-blue American success story, he was pressed on whether the company ever used data from third-party sellers in order to make sales decisions. Amazon also faced allegations of deliberately misleading the committee. The company had earlier told the committee that it has a policy to never mine data from third-party sellers on its site. However during the hearing, public reports that indicated they had in fact done so were brought up. As a response, Bezos said “I can’t guarantee you that policy has never been violated.”

WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

Also Read

WhatsApp Pay faces antitrust accusation by India's watchdog: Report

Google

Google was accused of using the might and monopoly of its search engine to put rivals at a disadvantage. The company’s practice of rigging content at the top of the search results to its own advantage was specifically criticized. Further, it was accused of monitoring web traffic to identify competition which had the potential to become a threat. It was also accused of stealing restaurant reviews from Yelp. In response, Sunder Pichai stated that the company simply tries to present the most relevant information to its users.

Apple

Apple’s Tim Cook faced several questions on the walled garden that is the App Store. Specifically, the company’s policy of taking a 30 percent commission on in-app revenue, purchases and subscriptions was called into question. Cook defended the company by saying they love developers and “We do not retaliate or bully people.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 30, 2020 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
News
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs

Smart TVs

Thomson launches "Make in India" certified Android TVs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India

Laptops

Asus launches ZenBook 14, 13 and VivoBook S14, Ultra K14 in India

Most Popular

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance

News

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance
Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s set to launch in India today: Expected price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T सीरीज को लॉन्च की तैयारी पूरी, जानें ये होंगी खूबियां

एक और चीनी ब्रांड कर रहा भारत में एंट्री, लॉन्च करेगा दमदार टीवी की रेंज

Xiaomi भारत में 5 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगा Mi TV Stick, साधारण टीवी पर मिलेगा स्मार्ट टीवी एक्सपीरियंस

Samsung Galaxy M31s स्मार्टफोन क्वाड रियर कैमरा और 6000 एमएएच की बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Moto G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिल सकती है दमदार बैटरी

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance
News
Antitrust hearing: Tech CEOs grilled by US Congress on market dominance
Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs

News

Redmi 9 Prime to launch on August 4 in India: Expected pricing, specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leaks, shows bezel-less display, triple cameras
Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

News

Samsung M31s launched in India: Price, specifications, and more
JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

News

JioPhone 5 under works as cheapest JioPhone model under Rs 500

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers