HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2

With Nokia 2, the hurdle was to push the regular Android 8.1 Oreo update for the device because of Google.

  Published: February 11, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Nokia 2 users will finally get the much-awaited Android 8.1 Oreo update. HMD Global has announced that they have completed beta testing of Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Nokia 2. The smartphone originally came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but since Google moved all 1GB RAM devices to their Android Go list, the handset could not get the regular version of Android Oreo update. Last month, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas shared the reason why it is taking so long to update the Nokia 2.

When it comes to software updates, HMD Global can certainly be considered as one of the better Android OEMs out there. With Nokia 2, the hurdle was to push the regular Android 8.1 Oreo update because it was not possible to switch to Android Go later on. It appears that Nokia managed to complete the switch over with Google expertise, and now the stable update is likely to arrive soon.

Nokia 9 PureView live photos leaked ahead of rumored February 24 unveiling

Nokia 9 PureView live photos leaked ahead of rumored February 24 unveiling

Sarvikas in his tweets mentioned that Nokia 2 users will be getting two options – they can either stay on Android Nougat with slightly better UI performance, or upgrade to Android 8.1 Oreo at the expense of performance taking a hit.

The Nokia 2 was releases in 2017. The handset features 1GB RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC and 8GB of internal storage. In terms of display, the smartphone packs a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. For imaging, Nokia 2 comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. All standard connectivity options are included, with a 4,100mAh battery rounding off the specs sheet.

Nokia 2

Nokia 2

3

6999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
8 MP with LED flash
HMD completes Android 8.1 Oreo beta update testing for Nokia 2

