comscore HMD Connect is a global roaming service | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries
News

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

News

HMD Global is introducing this Connect service as a way to roam freely around the world.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST
HMD Connect main

HMD Global wants to make it easier for people to get roaming services around the world. The Finnish company has introduced HMD Connect as a new global roaming data SIM card. This SIM card comes with associated plans and will work across 120 countries. The best part of this bundle is that price will remain the same regardless of the country where you will use this plan.

Related Stories


HMD Global announced this global roaming service alongside its four new mobile devices. The Finnish company launched the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310 via an online event yesterday. The HMD Connect will start at €9.95 in Europe. It will offer different amounts of data depending on the price you pay. The 120 countries supported by the service have been divided into three different zones. With HMD Connect, you will get 1GB of data in Zone 1, 500MB data in Zone 2 and 250MB in Zone 3, for a price of €9.95.

Check how HMD Connect works

Each bundle of data will be valid for 14 days from the time of activation. There is also a pay as you go renewal option for an additional €5. The only caveat being that this does not extend the 14-day validity period available with the package. The HMD Connect app is already available for download via the Google Play Store. When you apply for a SIM via the application, HMD Global notes that it will send the application to your home.

You will need to use the same app to activate the service and manage your bundles. The price of the starter SIM kit is €19.95 for the first one and will cost €10 for any additional SIM cards. These kits already come bundled with one service where you get up to 1GB of data right out of the box. The website notes that these SIM starter kits will ship from March 30. It will take around two to seven business days to arrive anywhere in the world.

Reliance Jio data vouchers now offer double data, extra Jio to non-Jio calling minutes

Also Read

Reliance Jio data vouchers now offer double data, extra Jio to non-Jio calling minutes

With HMD Connect, the Finnish company wants to avoid the hassle of getting multiple SIM cards at different locations. It could be really useful if you travel a lot. However, those who live in Europe and travel may not find it that useful. For all of those in Europe who travel outside the European Union, the service might come handy. It will also be much less expensive than your regular data plan.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Entertainment
Netflix to slow its speed down in Europe
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2e launch set for March 26

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S to support wireless charging

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries

News

HMD Connect is a global roaming SIM service that works in 120 countries
Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications

News

Nokia 5.3 launched: Check price, full specifications
Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design

News

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back with a clean design
Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global

News

Nokia 8.3 is the first 5G smartphone from HMD Global
Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

News

Nokia 1.3 renders leak out revealing dot notch display

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुई Infinix के नए स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, कम कीमत में मिल सकता है प्रीमियम फोन

Nokia 5.3 vs Galaxy M21 vs Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

पाकिस्तान में इस नाम से लॉन्च हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च हुआ ये नया स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया का पहला 5G फोन Nokia 8.3 समेत Nokia 5.3 और Nokia 1.3 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

लीक हुई ओप्पो के किफायती स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जानिए क्या होगा खास

News

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S to support wireless charging
News
Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S to support wireless charging
Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed

News

Apple iPad Pro 2020 AnTuTu score revealed
Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked

News

Oppo A12, A12e specifications leaked
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G to feature a single pop-up camera
Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster

News

Vivo S6 5G teased online in new poster