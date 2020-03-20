HMD Global wants to make it easier for people to get roaming services around the world. The Finnish company has introduced HMD Connect as a new global roaming data SIM card. This SIM card comes with associated plans and will work across 120 countries. The best part of this bundle is that price will remain the same regardless of the country where you will use this plan.

HMD Global announced this global roaming service alongside its four new mobile devices. The Finnish company launched the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310 via an online event yesterday. The HMD Connect will start at €9.95 in Europe. It will offer different amounts of data depending on the price you pay. The 120 countries supported by the service have been divided into three different zones. With HMD Connect, you will get 1GB of data in Zone 1, 500MB data in Zone 2 and 250MB in Zone 3, for a price of €9.95.

Check how HMD Connect works

Each bundle of data will be valid for 14 days from the time of activation. There is also a pay as you go renewal option for an additional €5. The only caveat being that this does not extend the 14-day validity period available with the package. The HMD Connect app is already available for download via the Google Play Store. When you apply for a SIM via the application, HMD Global notes that it will send the application to your home.

You will need to use the same app to activate the service and manage your bundles. The price of the starter SIM kit is €19.95 for the first one and will cost €10 for any additional SIM cards. These kits already come bundled with one service where you get up to 1GB of data right out of the box. The website notes that these SIM starter kits will ship from March 30. It will take around two to seven business days to arrive anywhere in the world.

With HMD Connect, the Finnish company wants to avoid the hassle of getting multiple SIM cards at different locations. It could be really useful if you travel a lot. However, those who live in Europe and travel may not find it that useful. For all of those in Europe who travel outside the European Union, the service might come handy. It will also be much less expensive than your regular data plan.