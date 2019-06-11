HMD Global has admitted that its smartphone names are confusing for its consumers. The Finnish licensee of Nokia brand launched over a dozen devices every year. Its devices cover all price points, from lower-end to flagship segment. While it introduced first smartphones for global market at MWC 2017, the following devices have come with confusing names. The company now admits that its naming scheme for smartphones have confused even its consumers. The names of new devices fail to communicate difference from its predecessor.

In an interview with Gadgets360, Pranav Shroff, GM of HMD Global‘s Portfolio, confirmed that the company has done poor job making its portfolio clear for consumers. He confirmed that the Finnish company launched at least 12 new devices in India but the names do not reflect the difference between them. “We owe it to our consumers — and generally everybody — to make sure it’s [the product portfolio] clear,” Shroff said. “If we have not made that clear, and I agree that we haven’t, then that is something we need to work on better.”

HMD Global recently launched Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 2.2 based on Android One in India. However, their names don’t reflect distinction like its rivals do with their devices. The second numeral is expected to denote the generation of the devices. The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 are technically the second iteration to original versions. Nokia 3.2 follows Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3 while Nokia 2.2 follows Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 2 before it.

The only exception being Nokia 4.2 which did not get any predecessor. HMD Global confuses consumers further by calling these new devices as Nokia 4, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 on stage. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, also agreed that the company could name its devices better at MWC 2019. Shroff adds that the company is determined to address this issue and plans to include clear names going forward.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

Xiaomi and Realme, the two rivals of HMD Global, in the Indian market have dealt with names better. Xiaomi has Redmi and Redmi Note series while Realme has its own series distinguished by numbers and alphabets. Nokia could do with using year as the differentiator for its names. Rather than calling Nokia 3.2, a name like Nokia 3 (2019) sends the message that it is a new device. How do you think HMD Global should name its devices going forward? Let us know in comments.