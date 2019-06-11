comscore HMD Global admits its smartphone names are confusing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • HMD Global admits its smartphone names are confusing; plans to fix it
News

HMD Global admits its smartphone names are confusing; plans to fix it

News

HMD Global has admitted that Nokia smartphone names could confuse buyers. Hence, it plans to fix the issue by coming up with a better naming scheme.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 11:22 AM IST
HMD-Global-stock-photo-feat

HMD Global has admitted that its smartphone names are confusing for its consumers. The Finnish licensee of Nokia brand launched over a dozen devices every year. Its devices cover all price points, from lower-end to flagship segment. While it introduced first smartphones for global market at MWC 2017, the following devices have come with confusing names. The company now admits that its naming scheme for smartphones have confused even its consumers. The names of new devices fail to communicate difference from its predecessor.

In an interview with Gadgets360, Pranav Shroff, GM of HMD Global‘s Portfolio, confirmed that the company has done poor job making its portfolio clear for consumers. He confirmed that the Finnish company launched at least 12 new devices in India but the names do not reflect the difference between them. “We owe it to our consumers — and generally everybody — to make sure it’s [the product portfolio] clear,” Shroff said. “If we have not made that clear, and I agree that we haven’t, then that is something we need to work on better.”

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions: Affordable Android One smartphone with removable battery

Also Read

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions: Affordable Android One smartphone with removable battery

HMD Global recently launched Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 2.2 based on Android One in India. However, their names don’t reflect distinction like its rivals do with their devices. The second numeral is expected to denote the generation of the devices. The Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 are technically the second iteration to original versions. Nokia 3.2 follows Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 3 while Nokia 2.2 follows Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 2 before it.

The only exception being Nokia 4.2 which did not get any predecessor. HMD Global confuses consumers further by calling these new devices as Nokia 4, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 on stage. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, also agreed that the company could name its devices better at MWC 2019. Shroff adds that the company is determined to address this issue and plans to include clear names going forward.

Watch: Nokia 9 Pureview First Look

Xiaomi and Realme, the two rivals of HMD Global, in the Indian market have dealt with names better. Xiaomi has Redmi and Redmi Note series while Realme has its own series distinguished by numbers and alphabets. Nokia could do with using year as the differentiator for its names. Rather than calling Nokia 3.2, a name like Nokia 3 (2019) sends the message that it is a new device. How do you think HMD Global should name its devices going forward? Let us know in comments.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Editor's Pick

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019
Gaming
E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019
Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

News

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

News

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

News

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

News

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global
Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM
Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2

News

Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2
Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out
Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 सीरीज के फ्रंट और बैक में होगा ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप

PUBG Lite India: भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा PUBG Lite, सस्ते PC में भी खेल सकेंगे यह गेम

Nokia 2.2 Sale in India: आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Nokia 2.2, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Airtel 4G SIM को ऐसे करें Activate, इन चार स्टेप्स को करें फॉलो

Tata Sky Broadband Service: Tata Sky ने अपनी ब्रॉडबैंड सर्विस को 21 शहरों में फैलाया, 999 रुपये में दे रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा

News

Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI
News
Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI
Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

News

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global
Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

News

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera
Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

News

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro gets Android Pie update