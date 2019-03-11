HMD Global files patent for Notification LED on a smartphone's power button

HMD Global, the Finnish company with the license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, recently unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with penta-camera setup at MWC 2019. Now, the company has got a patent approval from European Union Intellectual Property Office, which details some info on its upcoming smartphones features.

At MWC, HMD Global also announced other devices such as the Nokia 210 or the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 1 Plus smartphones. The interesting thing about Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 is its design and low price, and the presence of a notification LED on the power button. It’s something new that we have not seen to date, and it’s still more surprising to find it in low-end devices. Hence, It seems that HMD is aware that this feature could become popular, so on November 1, 2018, it applied a design patent for this solution, and on March 7 EUIPO granted it.

The creator of this functionality is Richard Choi, an award-winning designer who works as an industrial design specialist at HMD Global in its London office. He was also a senior designer at Nokia for 5 years.

Nokia 4.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 4.2 smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ display and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. In the photography department, the smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Nokia 3.2: Specifications and Features

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. In the photography department, the smartphone features a single 13-megapixel primary sensor at the back. While on the front, the smartphone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.