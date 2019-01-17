comscore
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones

A website called Don’t Kill My App has rated Nokia with 5 out of 5 on its 'poop' scale.

  Published: January 17, 2019 3:40 PM IST
Nokia phones have made a big splash since the return with it devices that are priced at different price points. And a big part of this is the fact that Nokia smartphones have been receiving Android updates rather quickly. But it seems that there has been some issue with the software end of Nokia smartphones where it has been found that the smartphone rather aggressively terminates apps that are in the background.

The website called Don’t Kill My App that rates Android vendors on how aggressive their background app killing is on a ‘poop’ scale. And HMD Global‘s Nokia has been rated 5 out of 5 on it which is rather bad news. The website reports that Nokia smartphones aggressively have their background apps closed if they have been running for more than 20 minutes.

The guilty party here is an app called Battery Protection whose package name is “package: com.evenwell.powersaving.g3” and happens to be a systems app. The kind of apps that are affected by this includes sleep tracking apps, fitness apps, 3rd party alarm apps and other apps that keep working in the background. Even whitelisting the background apps does not stop it from killing them.

The problem does have a fix but that is only temporary and the user will have to implement it with every reboot of the device. Here are the steps to fix the problem.

– Go to Settings > Apps > See all apps
– Go to the menu by tapping the right top corner > Show System
– On this list find the ‘Battery Protection’ app and select it and then Force Close it

HMD Global on its part has yet to issue a fix for this problem and has said that they are looking into the matter.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 3:40 PM IST

