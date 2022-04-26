HMD Global launched a host of new devices in India today. The list includes the Nokia G21, which succeeds the Nokia G20 smartphone that was launched in India last year, and the Nokia 105 and the Nokia 105 Plus feature phones. In addition to this, the company also launched the Nokia Comfort Earbuds and the Nokia Go Earbuds+ TWS earbuds in India Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

Nokia G21, Nokia 105, Nokia 105 Plus, Nokia Comfort Earbuds, Nokia Go Earbuds+ price and availability

Coming to pricing, the Nokia G21 comes in two variants. While the 4GB + 64GB variant of the device costs Rs 12,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone costs Rs 14,999. It will be available in India in Dusk and Nordic Blue colour variants across all retail outlets, Nokia.com and e-commerce websites with zero-cost EMI and zero processing fee. HMD Global is also offering a pair of Nokia BH-405 TWS earbuds free with this smartphone. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Coming to the feature phones, the Nokia 105 Plus will be available for Rs 1,399. On the other hand, the Nokia 105 will be available for Rs 1,299 in India. Also Read - HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest, states it is pulling out of the category

As far as the TWS earbuds are concerned, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds will be available for Rs 2,799, while the Nokia Go Earbuds+ will be available for Rs 1,999.

Nokia G21 specifications

The new Nokia G21 smartphones comes with a polycarbonate body and 6.5-inch fluid screen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a resolution of 1600×720 and peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs the Android 11 operating system and it offers two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Coming to the cameras, the Nokia G21 sports a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary setup, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. In terms of the battery, it comes with a 5,050mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to three days. Additional features include Ozo audio, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and WiFi among others.

Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus specifications

Coming to the feature phones, the Nokia 105 comes with a 1.77-inch QQVGA display. It comes with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a memory card of up to 32GB storage space. It runs the S30+ operating system and it is backed by a 800mAh battery. For connectivity it has a 3.5mm jack, a micro USB and 2G connectivity. Additional features include a built-in torch and support for classic games. It is available in Charcoal and Blue colour variants.

Coming to the Nokia 105 Plus comes with an audio call recording feature and an MP3 player. The phone packs in a 1,000 mAh battery, which the company claims offers up to 18 days of standby time and up to 12 hours of talktime. It comes in Charcoal and Red colour variants.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+ specifications

The Nokia Comfort TWS earbuds offer up to 29 hours of playtime. It comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistant coating. The Nokia Go Earbuds+, on the other hand, offer up to 26 hours of playtime. It has 13mm drivers for a thumping bass sound. It also comes with IPX4 sweat and splash resistant coating. Both these TWS earbuds come in Black and White colour variants.