HMD confirms Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4 India launch details

HMD Global is all set to bring Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 to India. These Nokia feature phones are teased to launch on November 26. Both Nokia phones went official in the global market in September. The same global models are expected to hit the Indian market. Official India prices of the upcoming Nokia phones are yet to be revealed by the company. Also Read - Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones launched: Check details here

On Monday, HMD teased the launch of the Nokia phones on Twitter. The tweet was sent out from the official Twitter account of Nokia Mobile India and mentioned ‘only 10 days to go’ with a teaser video. The tweet clearly revealed that the two budget Nokia phones will be announced in the country on the slated date. The tweet, however, didn’t mention the name of the Nokia devices. Also Read - Nokia N95 prototype with slider loudspeaker, front cameras revealed

In the global market, the Nokia 2.4 is priced at $139 in the US, which roughly translates to Rs 10,400 approx. In comparison, the Nokia 3.4 is priced on the higher side at $179 which roughly translates to Rs 13,400 approx. While the Nokia 3.4 comes in Charcoal, Fjord, and Dusk colour options the Nokia 2.4 comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. We expect the same models to hit the Indian market as well. Also Read - Nokia C1 Plus coming soon: Here are all leaked specifications

Nokia 2.4 specifications

Nokia 2.4 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 with a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. On the camera front, the Nokia phone includes a dual setup at the rear panel including a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone boasts a 5MP camera on the front. The phone offers several camera features including AI imaging, night mode, portrait mode and also post-capture editing.

Other specifications of the Nokia 2.4 include MediaTek Helio P22 processor, up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, 4500mAh battery, no fast charging, microSD port, Android 10, dedicated Google Assistant and more. HMD has confirmed that the Nokia 2.4 will be upgraded to the Android 11 software update and will also get OS upgrades for two years and security patches for three years.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

Nokia 3.4 is a higher-end version when compared to Nokia 2.4. The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39 inches HD+ screen with a punch-hole display. The phone includes a triple camera setup at the back including a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide angle lens, and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone packs an 8MP sensor.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well. The phone also includes a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, dedicated Google Assistant button, 4000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB C port and NFC support.