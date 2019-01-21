comscore
  Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Pie update could soon roll out
Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android Pie update could soon roll out

All three Nokia smartphones have been spotted running the latest Android OS on Geekbench.

  Updated: January 21, 2019 1:43 PM IST
HMD Global has a good reputation when it comes to updating its Nokia smartphones to the latest version of Android. The likes of Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and the two-year-old Nokia 8 among others have already got the Android Pie update. Now it seems the next in line are the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6.

The confirmation doesn’t come from HMD Global, but all three smartphones were spotted running the latest Android on Geekbench. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are two-year-old smartphones, the first ones to launch after HMD Global secured licensing deal from Nokia, and it is good to see them treated with the latest flavor, while a lot of flagship smartphones from other OEMs are stuck on Android Oreo.

Spotted by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 3.1 Plus logged a score of 833 points in single-core test, and 3,516 in multi-core tests. The Nokia 5, logged a score of 648 and 2,430 in single-core and multi-core tests. The Nokia 6, on the other hand, logged a score of 665 in single-core and 2,490 in multi-core tests.

Both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core SoC, which makes it easier for the company to push the Pie update. If you noticed some difference in the score, it is because of the amount of RAM the Nokia 5 has is 2GB, whereas the Nokia 6 has 3GB.

Android Pie update will bring some major changes to the smartphones, which includes UI changes, improvements to the notifications, revamped Settings, and gesture-based navigation option. The update should also bring compatibility with Digital WellBeing feature, just like the other Nokia smartphones. Nokia hasn’t revealed when these devices will be updated to the latest Android version, but the fact that it has been spotted on Geekbench, means the update is in final testing phase, and the official rollout could happen in the coming weeks.

  Published Date: January 21, 2019 1:42 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 21, 2019 1:43 PM IST

