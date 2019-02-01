HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

HMD Global has collaborated with Nokia 7.1 PureDisplay makers, Pixelworks, for high-quality display and video performance in future Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 7.1 smartphone came with HDR-enabled PureDisplay powered by Pixelworks visual processor, and it got great reviews from the tech community around the world. Hence, HMD has decided to build up on that success.

The San Jose, California-based Pixelworks Inc. provides power-efficient visual processing solutions, and now in partnership with the Finnish company HMD Global, both are looking to enhance the viewing experience on next-generation Nokia smartphones with advanced display processing technologies.

The Nokia 7.1 was the first smartphone to combine Pixelworks’ 4th generation Iris processor and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 platform. During our review of the Nokia 7.1, we also found a “marked difference when comparing the panel with a ‘regular’ display.” The Nokia 7.1 can also convert SDR content to HDR in real time, making for a relatively consistent visual experience, and it is one feature that differentiated Nokia 7.1 from all the other mid-range smartphones in the market.

“As mobile becomes the go-to destination for content viewing, consumers worldwide seek a premium display and video performance. We’ve been delighted by the response to Nokia 7.1 from our fans. The PureDisplay with Pixelworks technology was a significant part of our promise,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. “We are pleased to continue working with Pixelworks and look forward to bringing this experience to future Nokia smartphones.”

“The Nokia 7.1 with Pixelworks’ enhancements has set a new bar for visual quality in mid-tier smartphones. As imaging and mobile video consumption continue to reach new heights, together HMD Global and Pixelworks are making a premium visual experience more accessible to the masses,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks.