comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions
News

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

News

California-based Pixelworks Inc. provides power-efficient visual processing solutions.

  • Published: February 1, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Nokia 7.1 1

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

HMD Global has collaborated with Nokia 7.1 PureDisplay makers, Pixelworks, for high-quality display and video performance in future Nokia smartphones. The Nokia 7.1 smartphone came with HDR-enabled PureDisplay powered by Pixelworks visual processor, and it got great reviews from the tech community around the world. Hence, HMD has decided to build up on that success.

The San Jose, California-based Pixelworks Inc. provides power-efficient visual processing solutions, and now in partnership with the Finnish company HMD Global, both are looking to enhance the viewing experience on next-generation Nokia smartphones with advanced display processing technologies.

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Also Read

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

The Nokia 7.1 was the first smartphone to combine Pixelworks’ 4th generation Iris processor and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 platform. During our review of the Nokia 7.1, we also found a “marked difference when comparing the panel with a ‘regular’ display.” The Nokia 7.1 can also convert SDR content to HDR in real time, making for a relatively consistent visual experience, and it is one feature that differentiated Nokia 7.1 from all the other mid-range smartphones in the market.

“As mobile becomes the go-to destination for content viewing, consumers worldwide seek a premium display and video performance. We’ve been delighted by the response to Nokia 7.1 from our fans. The PureDisplay with Pixelworks technology was a significant part of our promise,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global. “We are pleased to continue working with Pixelworks and look forward to bringing this experience to future Nokia smartphones.”

Watch Video: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

“The Nokia 7.1 with Pixelworks’ enhancements has set a new bar for visual quality in mid-tier smartphones. As imaging and mobile video consumption continue to reach new heights, together HMD Global and Pixelworks are making a premium visual experience more accessible to the masses,” said Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks.

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 9:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones
thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
thumb-img
News
Anker and RavPower debut first Gallium Nitride based wall chargers
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio's MyJio app gets Jio Prime Friday, offers discounts and cashback deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

News

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions
HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India

News

HMD Global launches Nokia 8.1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India
Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store

News

Google Pay for India, formerly known as Tez crosses 100 million installed on Play Store
Nokia TA-1139 Feature Phone’s Full Specifications Revealed on TENAA

News

Nokia TA-1139 Feature Phone’s Full Specifications Revealed on TENAA
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

News

DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

हिंदी समाचार

Zuckerberg ने की पुष्टि, 2020 तक एक हो जाएंगे व्हाट्सएप, मैसेंजर और इंस्टाग्राम

सोनी Xperia XZ4 में होगा 52MP का कैमरा, जल्द होगा पेश

Google Pay ऐप ने गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर पार किया 10 करोड़ डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा

रिलायंस जियो की MyJio ऐप में जुड़ा Jio Prime Friday सेक्शन, मिल रहे हैं ढेरों कैशबैक कूपन और ऑफर्स

नोकिया 8.1 का 6GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज वाला वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और लॉन्च ऑफर्स

News

After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps
News
After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps
HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions

News

HMD Global partners Nokia 7.1's display maker Pixelworks for advanced visual solutions
2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones

News

2018 was the worst year ever for smartphones
Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 may have a 52MP rear camera: Report
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 get January security patch via FOTA update